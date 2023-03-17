League of Legends will stop working very soon on some computers: The minimum requirements will undergo a big change in the next updates – League of Legends

Riot Games has officially communicated to the community a change in the minimum requirements of the video game.

Riot Games has put the batteries to continue updating League of Legends at full speed. The company has announced great news that will come to the video game in the coming months and everything indicates that the bump with which we started the season is already in the past. However, not everything was going to be good news. Although understandably, the company has also been forced to carry out a measure that will inevitably force some players to update their equipment. It’s about a minimum requirements change coming to the game very soon.

Change to League of Legends minimum requirements

This is the second major change to the League of Legends minimum requirements to come in less than two years, although it will be much less ambitious than the last. The company will only stop serving 32-bit operating systems. It shouldn’t be a big problem for many gamers, since even the most modest processor models have a 64-bit architecture. Of course, in case our chip is not compatible with this version, we will have to renew the machine if we want to continue playing.

Riot Games’ estimate is that the measure it will only affect one in ten players of League of Legends taking into account all the servers in the world. The truth is that the company is usually very undemanding with the requirements. Even having increased them less than two years ago, they still can be played with a graphics card released in 2008 (NVIDIA GeForce 9600 GT). In general, we can buy only pieces of 20 euros each and move the game at a sufficient frame rate per second.

“From April 4th, League of Legends will no longer be able to be played on computers with a 32-bit operating system. This means that all players will have to move to 64-bit systems. It sounds pretty scary, but this affects less than 10% of players worldwide. In case this affects you, you will receive a message when Patch 13.7 arrives. This will help us move League into the future. There are areas we are working on right now: improving the security tools, our anti-cheat system and bot detector, and this will help us to have bigger dreams and more ambitious possibilities.”

We can play League of Legends in 2023 with a graphics card released before the video game was released

Although the decision may have taken us by surprise, the truth is that the movement of Riot Games could be seen coming. The company recently announced a similar change to Valorant. wielding the same justification of increasing security. Although it is never good news that some players can be left out of League of Legends, the truth is is that the logic of the common good tells us that it is a necessary measure.





