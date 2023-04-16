League of Legends will test replacing blind games with quick games

League of Legends will be testing new in-game features such as replacing Quick Play with Blind Play over the next few months.

Through the last development blog by the team of League of Legends We have known that things are coming to the game. We already knew that the Neeko rework will be delayed as well as the exclusive Wild Rift skins will make their debut soon.

However, among all that we have been told, it has been announced that we will have a change in the classic blind games that will be replaced by quick games.

And it is that this change hopes to greatly reduce the time that players spend from choosing a champion to playing the game.

Quick Match mode will replace Blind Matches in League of Legends

In the video of the update, Pu Liu explained that blindfold mode has become the least played game mode in the entire title. Therefore, the team wants to improve the experience for players and bring us a mode where we can skip the champion select phase.

For this reason, in the coming months we will be testing the quick game mode that will allow us to choose the role and the champion that we would like to play and go straight to the game.

Also, the rioter compared it to the team builder we had between season 4 and 6. In it we chose role and champion and we could either look for a team or look for other teammates to play. Likewise, we could decide to stay in the team or reject it and look for another or another member of it.

Wikifandom LoL The team builder was quite a revolution

We do not know if it will have the same operating system or it will be different but, for now, it will only be active in certain regions to test it. If the system likes and continues, it will most likely reach the rest of the regions.