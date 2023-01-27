League’s balance boss explains the reason for the changes to Yuumi

Yuumi has been one of the big hits from patch 13.1b. The Magic Cat received numerous nerfs in various skills. So much so that many players claim that the champion cannot be played at practically any time, that Riot Games has finished her. David Turley”Phreak“, one of the devs of League of Legends, highlighted that the nerf to Yuumi is a wise decision on the part of the developer, especially for his great presence in professional matches.

Now him Lead Designer by League of Legends, Matt Leung-Harrison”Phroxson«, has given more context to these changes that will arrive on Yuumi. Through a thread on Twitter, the rioter has highlighted that this champion It is one of the most used by new players. This is something that allows them to know what League of Legends can offer them while having a good time, although it is true that they are missing out on a great gaming experience.

Wanted to give a bit more context on why we’ve chosen the newer player direction for Yuumi. At time of writing, Yuumi is in Top 3 most performing champions for true new players [not smurfs]while in Top 20 most popular. Simultaneously, she’s a top Pro support. —Matt Leung-Harrison (@RiotPhroxzon) January 26, 2023

Why did Riot Games decide nerf to yumii?

As we can see, Phroxzon reveals that Yuumi is one of the top three most popular champions for new players. and has even entered the top 20 most popular characters in the entire game. Not only that, but in professional games she continues to be among the most coveted champions by teams. «Yuumi isn’t the perfect champion to get you to Diamond, but we think she’s best in class for new players to hang out with their friends and test if they really like LoL“, highlighted the rioter.

According to Phroxson, playing with friends is one of the reasons many choose to spend their hours in the MOBA. «Supporting these players is important. Although for the most competitive it is good that they can play complicated champions, there are people who do not want to go 0-10 because they cannot put a ward with Sona. We want to find a way for new players to hang out with their friends without getting stomped every game.Matt continued.

Lastly, he stressed that they don’t want that to be the only way to play Yuumi, but they want it to be in the pool of available champions. «Finally, we don’t think it improves the professional experience, so we are going to try to get it out of there with the rework“, he finished.

