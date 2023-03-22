Leaked live-action footage from Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse

Rumors pointed out that we would have LIVE-ACTION scenes in the middle of the Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse animation. Check out the details!

The new film will see the return of Miles, Gwen and Peter, as well as the arrivals of Spider-Woman (Jessica Drew) and Spider-Man 2099 (Miguel O’Hara). And the presence of the mysterious villain Mancha.

It’s more than what’s needed to make a GREAT film. But even so, here are the rumors to pique our curiosity.

That’s because the latest gossip has raised the possibility of Tom Holland making an appearance in the film! Whether in live-action or animation. With descriptions pointing to a scene where Miles, still animated, would end up in the live-action Spider-Man world of Holland.

Now, it’s insider Daniel Richtman who ensures that the film WILL HAVE some live-action sequenceseven if he doesn’t want to give details so as not to spoil the surprises.

Will that scene involve Tom? Or even something about Venom? After all, Daniel Richtman himself released the rumor that Mrs. Chen, from the Venom movies, would be in the new Spider-Verse.

Anything could happen! And the information you can find here at marvel’s legacy as soon as they are released.

Legacy interviewed legendary actor Laurence Fishburne!

We at Marvel Legacy are proud to share our first interview of 2023, which was simply with the iconic Laurence Fishburne! Yes, we interviewed Morpheus from the Matrix trilogy and so many other classics!

The actor, who voiced the Silver Surfer in the 2007 Fantastic Four movie, returns to the Marvel universe thanks to animation Moon Girl and the Demon Dinosaur!

Where Laurence serves as an executive producer and also voices one of the characters, the mighty Beyonder! In addition to him, the interview also features Steve Loter, renowned producer and animator who has already commanded animations such as “Kim Possible” and “Penguins of Madagascar”.

Watch the interview right below and mark your calendar: the animation arrives at Brazilian Disney+ on March 15th!

MORE ON SPIDER-MAN: THROUGH THE SPIDER-VERSE

In December 2021, a big surprise! Previously predicted as just Spider-Verse 2, the new film will be the FIRST OF TWO PARTS! In addition to the announcement of the two parts, we had the first trailer/preview of the film at CCXP Worlds 2021. You can watch this preview CLICKING HERE!

In the cast we have around Shameik Moore (Miles), Hailee Steinfeld (Gwen), jake johnson (Peter B. Parker) and Oscar Isaac (Spider-Man 2099). One of the first confirmed new names was Issa Raewho will voice Jessica Drew/Spider-Woman!

Spider-Man: Through the Spider-Verse has the script signed by Dave Callaham (Wonder Woman 1984, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings) and directed by Joaquim dos Santos (Justice League Unlimited, Avatar: The Last Airbender). The feature will be produced, once again, by Chris Miller It is Phil Lordand is set to hit theaters on June 1, 2023.



