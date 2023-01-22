Leaking in Fortnite reveals that new locations will come to the game in this chapter 4

A new Fortnite leak has potentially revealed a big surprise coming to the game later in Chapter 4.

Thanks to data miners constantly digging through the files of every game update, we have a constant stream of leaks stemming from these files. And most of the time, these leaks are reliable.

Sometimes in development things change and these files end up being a peek at the content altered or dropped, but this is more the exception than the rule. Despite this, he takes everything that follows with a grain of salt.

On Twitter, well-known Fortnite leaker FortTory relayed the news that there is now a “TEMP POI_AmbientBank sound file” in the files for a POI on the current island called “Tilted_Towers”, which suggests that the iconic Fortnite location will return at some point in the near future.

You can then check the evidence for yourself:

Tilted Towers returning in Chapter 4?! 😳 There is a TEMP POI_AmbientBank sound file added for a POI on the current Island named Titled_Towers.. Would you love to see a return of Tilted Towers? pic.twitter.com/PcbDYJC6mE — FortTory – Fortnite leaks & news (@FortTory) January 18, 2023

Chipping in, a prominent Fortnite Twitter account named Ako pointed out that this could be related to nothing more than the Clock Tower in the Ice Cave, which is true, but it’s also just speculation. At this point, we simply don’t know what these files hint at. Of course, even if Tilted Tower does return, there’s no guarantee it’ll be the same nostalgic old Tilted Towers that players will remember from the game’s first chapter.