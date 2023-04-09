Leaks *gesture* Meghan Trainor’s “Made You Look” for Fortnite

Mexico City.- On social networks, it began to circulate that a new gesture inspired by the TikTok trend that is made using the song “Made You Look” by the singer Meghan Trainor, will be arriving soon, if not in the next few days of April 2023, to Battle Royale Fortnite.

According to what was shared by Internet users on Twitter, it seems that this new gesture was published on the official Fortnite social networks by “mistake”, but it quickly became a trend among Fortnite players through Twitter.

It is worth mentioning that the leak of the gesture was published for the first time by HYPEX, which is considered one of the most trusted leakers regarding Fornite, and the credibility of the leak grew even more thanks to the other two main leakers, being iFireMonkey. and Shiina BR.

As shared by ShiinaBR, the video of the gesture was published by the official Fortnite Spain account on Facebook, so if it turns out to be true, this new gesture will be available in the video game object store in the coming days.

It should be noted that Fortnite has had great relevance among Battle Royale video games, due to its collaborations with great popular musical artists, such as Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars, Metallica, Marshmello, among others… In case the “Made You Look” gesture ” comes to Fortnite, it will be the last to be added to the Fortnite Idols series.

Made You Look by Meghan Trainor

“Made You Look” was released on October 21, 2022 as the second single from the album “Takin’ It Back”. It was written by Meghan Trainor alongside Sean Douglas and produced by Federico Vindver. In the days after its premiere, the song became a viral phenomenon on TikTok, accumulating billions of views, where both tiktokers and influencers have joined this trend by performing their own dance.

AM.MX/CV

Comments

comments