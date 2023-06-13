Leanne Wouters has become an excellent ice cream salesman: without a sash, with a broad smile and unbeatable prices (Wijngem)

No. N-VA Wijnegem is not going to start the cremation ground. It’s a tradition in Wijnigem: In June the mayor makes pancakes. Even at Thirty Degrees, Leanne Wouters (N-VA), who got a lot of help from fellow party members, stuck to that habit, even as she chose the role of ice cream vendor herself. The delicacies were given away for free for the occasion, which partly explained the crowds in the garden of ‘Te Gasthuis’.

“Since the previous edition also predicted high temperatures, and it was decided at the last minute to replace the pancakes with nice and fresh ice cream, this year the ice creams were already provided additionally,” Leanne Wouters said, sash for the occasion, but with a broad smile. She was the only one who chose to give up the party uniform.

The heat didn’t stop the folks at VizzeneGem. The first candidates arrived at around 2:30, before the first alderman Maarten Janssen and vice-chairman Stefan Baladi removed the first pancakes from the baking tray. The batter was prepared by the bakery Van Riel. While waiting for a pancake, early attendees could already head to Mayor Leanne Wouters for a scoop of vanilla and/or stracciatella ice cream from Penguin on Market Square.

Mayor Leanne Wouters can count on a strong team of men, women and several children to bring her pancakes and ice cream. , © Hugo Gerstmanns

After three hours of baking, two hundred pancakes and as many scoops of ice cream were distributed among the approximately fifty sympathizers who had braved the heat to come down to ‘Te Gasthuis’. They were pampered in the shade of a tree and a fresh drink by N-VA Wijnagem President Dirk Jaspers, Alderman Juul Likens and Board Members Liv Kelders, Rolf Stallmans, Heidi Claes, Eddi de Wolf and Roger Boextens with.

After a word from the chairman and one hour after the announced end time, the cooling counter was turned off and the baking trays were cleaned.

N-VA Wijnegem’s next activity is the chat tent on the market square, where board members, in good tradition, listen to questions and suggestions from the people of Wijnegem. Mayor Leanne Wouters invites everyone to attend on Saturday, July 1 at 2 p.m.﻿ (Yes)

© Hugo Gerstmanns

© Hugo Gerstmanns