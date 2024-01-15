Learn about the best paying jobs in Puerto Rico

Management positions, related to finance and insurance, as well as technical professional services were some of the highest-paid industries last year, it turns out. Department of Labor and Human Resources (DTRH).

Agency Secretary, Gabriel Maldonado Gonzalezreleased a report corresponding to the third quarter of 2023, showing growth in total jobs and total wages paid.

The analysis specified that the industries with the highest average quarterly wages were: Company and Business Management ($14,011); Finance and Insurance ($12,593); Professional and Technical Services ($12,498); Information ($11,601); electricity, water and gas ($11,459); wholesale trade ($11,143); Production ($10,555); transportation and storage ($10,231) and Health and social support services ($8,515).

Regarding municipalities, the report notes that the municipalities with the highest average quarterly wages per employee are reeds ($13,196); guyanabo ($10,089); San Juan ($9,880); Maunabo ($9,354) and caetano ($9,246).

“Unlike monthly surveys and statistical reports, which are based on samples of households and employers’ payrolls, the Industrial Structure Report by Municipality is based on information provided by employers in quarterly unemployment insurance forms. “This means that the report validates, with real data rather than guesswork, the labor market growth and general economic rebound that we have been experiencing for some years,” the Secretary indicated in a written communication.

“When we compare Q1 2021 to Q3 2023, we can see significant growth across various lines of the report,” he said. Total salaried employment increased by 81,613 jobs, equivalent to an increase of 10%.”

They indicated that, for the third quarter of 2023, average employment in Puerto Rico was recorded at 929,493, which in turn is 16,125 additional jobs compared to those reported during the third quarter of 2022.

The industries with the highest average employment turned out to be retail trade (130,515); Public Administration (123,377); Health and social support services (97,221).

Followed by accommodation and food services sector (87,824); Manufacturing (83,320); administrative services and solid waste (80,382); educational services (78,832); professional and technical services (40,208), and construction (34,575).

The 10 municipalities showing the highest average employment are: San Juan (256,215); Guaynabo (54,775); Bayamon (53,151); Carolina (47,721); Ponce (46,212); Caguas (41,789); Mayaguez (30,208); Arecibo (22,174); Aguadilla (19,076) and Humacao (16,768).

According to Maldonado Gonzalez, the analysis also shows that, during the third quarter of 2023, total wages paid by the industries were $7,656,014,521. This represents an increase of $341,875,991 compared to the third quarter of 2022.

The industries that recorded the highest amounts of total wages were: public administration ($1,044,514,317); Production ($4,879,404,567); Health and social support services ($827,820,193); retail business ($811,452,746); educational services ($665,844,482), and professional and technical services ($502,516,218).

He noted that, when analyzing the average salary per employee, it reached $8,237 during the third quarter of 2023, which represents an additional $229 compared to the same period last year.