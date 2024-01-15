Learn artificial intelligence for business with this free course from Google and IDB

This course promises to provide businesses with the fundamental knowledge to successfully understand and explore the global arena with the help of artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge digital technologies. (Connectamericas)

Google and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) launch a new free course aimed at transforming the way small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) enter international markets through the use of digital tools and artificial intelligence declare.

educational proposal It was designed by a team of experts in foreign trade, digital transformation and SME leaders.With an aim to provide fundamental knowledge to businesses to successfully understand and explore the global arena with the help of the most cutting-edge technologies.

Actually, training program It is composed of three main axes: Internationalization of business in the age of digitalization, how to establish a global presence taking advantage of the digital environment, and the efficient use of digital tools to facilitate the international growth of companies.

“SMEs in Latin America are key drivers of the region’s economy”Eleonora Rabinovich, leader of government relations and public policies at Google Latin America, underlined the importance of digital transformation for the continued growth of businesses.

The course will provide participants with a wide range of resources, including personal mentorship. training in technical areasPractical guidance and deep immersion in the use of digital and artificial intelligence tools applied to international trade.

In addition, registrants will have the opportunity to prepare a strategic plan that is in line with market objectives, Data analysis and applying technologies Digital to identify expansion opportunities in key aspects such as strategic choice of destination country, analysis of the target market and development of effective communication strategies for teams and customers.

A plus is that there is no time limit imposed to complete the course, Allowing users to progress at their own pace And the training ends with the delivery of a certificate that validates full acceptance of the program.

event title “International Trade with Artificial Intelligence and Digital Tools for SMEs”, available on IDB’s ConnectAmericas Academy platform to expand the capabilities and export opportunities of SMEs in Latin America. To access it it is necessary:

open URL https://academy.connectamericas.com/course/view.php?id=540 ,

Log in and if you don’t have an account, Create one by clicking the ‘Join’ button Located at the top right of the screen.

browse to Select the module you are taking Or failing that, the test to pass it.

Once the course window opens, Press ‘Enter’ button,

The use of artificial intelligence will not only provide competitive advantages to SMEs, but will also provide This will allow them to anticipate and adjust to market trends Their strategies are tailored to the actual needs of their prospective international clients. Likewise, it can strengthen its innovation and adaptation capabilities in an increasingly dynamic global market.

Through the use of digital platforms, Participants will have the opportunity to customize their strategies International expansion, overcoming tariff barriers and taking advantage of existing trade agreements between countries.

This effort of Google and IDB is part of this A long-term collaboration aimed at empowering SMEs Latin Americans. In 2021, $8 million of microcredits were allocated to LOCFUND Next to support productive growth in a context marked by the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, in 2020, “STEM LAC Women Founders Accelerator 2021” launchedAn acceleration program for women entrepreneurs that provided 20 startups founded by women in the region access to personal mentorship, mentorship and networking opportunities.