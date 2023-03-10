Learn Hailey Bieber’s Reverse Makeup Technique | Fashion & Beauty

Hailey Bieber: Learn the reverse makeup technique

Most makeup tutorials start with applying foundation and concealer, right? But not for Mary Phillips! Makeup artist for celebrities such as Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian, her reverse make-up technique has won over internet users: on TikTok, the hashtag #MaryPhillipsTechnique has more than 10 million views 😱

“To me, it makes the most sense to mark the bones underneath the skin. That is, the contour and highlighter are on the bones, and the foundation goes on your skin”, she explains in a video on the platform after seeing her tutorial being reproduced on social networks.

As the proposal is to leave the face with a more discreet and smooth contourPhillips shows that you don’t have to weigh your hand on concealer.

O first step is to mark the areas of the face with the concealer and then blend it lightly with the brush – as it goes under the foundation and the idea is that the product does not disappear completely under the layers of makeup.

With the skin illuminated in the points you want, the second stage is to apply the foundation: little by little the products mix and leave the face with a “blur” effect.

Here in Brazil, who tested (and approved!) the technique was model Mari Gonzalez and journalist Larissa Cunegundes, who also published their videos recreating the trick. “I had only seen this technique in white women, so I decided to test it to see if it also reached the same result in black women”, explained Larissa, who only does not indicate the make up reverse for a wedding or partys, because, according to her, “it does not have long-term durability”.

A influencer North American Abby Baffoe also liked the concept and defended that it brings a more natural result to the skin: “That’s why Kendall and Hailey’s makeup is always impeccable!” So, are you going to test it? 😉

