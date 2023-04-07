Learn how a TikTok ban could affect the Billboard charts

O TikTokowned by Chinese technology company ByteDanceis leading US officials to debate a national ban of the service, on account of national security concerns. The information is from Billboard.

The Speaker of the United States House, Kevin McCarthy, said this week that lawmakers would be “moving forward with a measure to address app usage.” According to billboard, the implications of such a ban would be pervasive across the entire business: bringing down countless marketing and promotion plans, if not entire departments of record companies, and affecting the reach of nearly every major artist, early and up-and-coming.

> House votes to advance bill that authorizes Biden to ban TikTok in the US

The impacts on the billboard would also be huge. Although reproductions of TikTok not factored into the calculations, the exposure afforded by viral success on the app has helped launch dozens of hits over the last half decade. In terms of repercussions, according to the site specialized in music, a platform ban in 2023 would be something like an MTV ban in 1985that is, its removal may not directly affect any metrics, but the remaining reverberations would still be seismic.

Check out the five ways TikTok’s loss could be felt on the Billboard charts:

1 . Less old songs becoming new hits

According to the billboardone of the most consequential trends in chart pop of the 2020s has been the preponderance of catalog entries that broadcast all levels of the hot 100 — either in examples like Kate Bush with ‘Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)’from 1985, which reached the top 5 in 2022or ‘Indigo’from 2019, in Chris Brown.

One thing these two examples have in common is TikTok.: whether their newfound popularity was initially reignited there, or gasoline was poured into the already existing flame, these hits never reached the necessary velocity to go out like they did without the app.

Still according to billboardalthough radio also started to embrace some of these singles again, without the TikTok to spark a new interest in them, it’s unlikely anyone would venture to bring old songs back.

2. Less ‘one-offs’

In 2020, the billboard wrote about artists that the TikTok helped launch into the pop mainstream with a song and asked if the app would be able to help sustain extended careers for them as hit makers.

A billboard relied on artists like Arizona Zervas, Tones and I, powfu, SAINt JHN, surfaces, Trevor Daniel, StaySolidRocky, 24kGoldn, surf table, and the answer was “no”. This is because the site found that after their initial chart success fueled by TikTok, none of these artists managed a second top 40 hit on the Hot 100and most have yet to scrape the stop a second time.

However, there were exceptions, such as doja cat It is Lil Nas Xas pointed out by billboard, who are two of the biggest stars of the new decade, who managed to release several successes with the help of TikTok and ultimately, establishing continued stardom far beyond the app.

A billboard still without the TikTok, there would probably be not just less one-off hits, but less hits from new artists in general. With the influence of music labels and tastemakers waning in the streaming era, and radio positioning itself more as a late adopter of established hits than a scavenger of new ones (a strategy that may reverse, or at least wane, post-TikTok) , is what the website explains. The platform has been rare when previously non-established artists have managed to reach mass audiences.

3. Bigger, longer-lasting album pumps

Billboard analyzes that without the natural rise and fall of the virality of TikTok to help generate prominent up and down movement in the hot 100, will be even more inevitable on the chart. While this is felt across all layers of the graph, it is perhaps most noticeable in the middle and bottom regions.

Although most or all of the track listings for highly anticipated albums on the hot 100 after the debut of albums on the charts is certainly nothing new, in the last two years, as ‘Un Verano Sin Ti’, in Bad Bunny. Big artists and big releases are more ubiquitous on the charts than ever before, and if the platform isn’t around to help spawn new hits to suck the momentum out of them, these album cuts will continue to play the role of hit singles on the charts. Hot 100, how do you explain the Billboard.

4. Less indie and Mexican music

A billboard points out that the way in which the brand of the TikTok was felt in hot 100 was the rise of crossovers from the indie and alternative worlds. Hits by bands like Glass Animals, The Walters It is Måneskinand singer-songwriters like d4vd, Lizzy McAlpine It is Mac DeMarco hit the charts after gaining popularity on the app — where, five years ago, they likely would have had no real path to that kind of crossover success on streaming or radio, with guitar-based rock of any kind an increasingly rare presence in the pop mainstream. .

Would they disappear into the Hot 100 without TikTok around to boost them? Perhaps, however, not entirely — especially after a pop-punk renaissance, as shown by billboardand guitar-oriented hits from pop stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Juice WRLD It is Billie Eilish — helped once again normalize guitar in the top 40 of the early 2020s. However, the site says it would certainly be a huge additional challenge for newer alternative and indie artists to get the kind of streaming exposure they need to cross over.

A billboard even says that the same can be said of regional Mexican artists like Firm Group, Yahritza y Su Essencia It is Featherweight — all of which suddenly transformed a genre that had literally zero story at the hot 100 before 2021 into a major factor in the chart, with each act scoring top 40 hits in the past year, boosted hugely by their chart appearances. TikTok.

These artists have yet to achieve the relatively modest level of mainstream pop exposure or acceptance in the United States that most of the aforementioned alternative/indie artists have, then lose the TikTok it would likely be a huge blow to their chart fortunes.

5. Longer but less truly historical chart runs

As already mentioned, the success of the TikTok is one of the top accelerators on the Hot 100 right now. The slow pace of radio and streaming in the 2020s has already resulted in seemingly endless historical moments for hits like ‘Levitating’, in Dua Lipa, ‘Stay’, of The Kid LAROI, It is Justin bieber. The music ‘As It’in Harry Styles.

However, the loss of TikTok, such as billboard scores, it can also affect the resistance of those hits in another direction. — preventing them from achieving truly unprecedented territory trailed by hits like ‘Blinding Lights’in The WeekndIt is ‘Heat Waves’in Glass Animals. To the These songs’ journeys were marked by late waves of TikTok popularity.which helped them regain momentum at key moments in their chart journeys, reinvigorating their streaming and radio presences in the process.