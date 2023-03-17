Learn the real reason why Shakira was seen crying; and it’s not because of Piqué – Metro World News Brasil

Images of Shakira crying in the streets of New York recently leaked in the international press and on social networks. There are several theories about the reasons for her crying, however, it was recently revealed what really would have made the Colombian singer cry in the midst of great emotional sensitivity.

the spanish program Awaken America interviewed a psychologist to talk about the situation, and she said that what caused the singer to feel under great pressure due to the lack of privacy she has been subjected to lately.

“We investigated with people close to her and apparently the cause of Shakira’s reaction was caused by pure stress. Shakira may be suffering the consequences of the stress of fame, stress due to the situation she is living, or maybe she doesn’t get along with Piqué”, commented Francisca Lachapel, presenter of the variety format, before starting to praise the psychologist Edith Shiro.

“One of the things that goes with fame, and I’ve seen it reported on a lot of famous people, is the constant attention, the paparazzi, the constant staring at you like you’re a fish in an aquarium where everyone is on you, you , generates a lot of anxiety, a lot of stress. There are no moments to relax and the lack of privacy appears, the constant pursuit, knowing that everyone wants something from you, “said the professional about Shakira.

At the time of the photo, Shakira was standing next to her two children, Milan and Sasha, at the international chocolate shop M&M’s and looking very shaken.

It is noteworthy that last week, in an interview with Jimmy Fallon, the Colombian spoke about the complexes that have been tormenting her for several months. In addition to her divorce with former football player Gerard Piqué, she had to accompany her father due to his complex health problems and had to face justice on charges of tax evasion.

“I had a really tough year after our split and writing this song was really important to me. It’s been a healthy way to channel my emotions,” she said.

