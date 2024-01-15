Learn to control your cravings and emotions with these 5 surefire strategies

Many times you feel like eating something right now, whether it is salty or sweet, it depends on each person’s preference, but it should be right now. these are AmbitionIt’s not physical hunger, and it has a lot to do with you Emotional state.

Ambition act under the influence of emotions moment-to-moment, such as boredom, stress or anxiety; The problem is that this type of consumption can lead to unhealthy or excessive eating.





What is craving and how does it arise?

Ambition In contrast, are related to a state of greater motivation to eat a certain food. real hunger Which is the search for calories present in food, no matter what the food is.

He Colour It arises the moment you are exposed to a food that triggers a desire, or when you recall an associated experience. This happens because Brain Among others, releases a neurotransmitter called dopaminewhich is connected to feeling of euphoria and well-being,

how to control cravings

Temptation Present on many occasions because, as we explained, Ambition we have a direct relationship emotional state, So, what the body does is create a feeling of well-being by allowing that breakfast to eat something delicious.

But this rush to eat something sweet or salty can definitely cause imbalance in our body, So, as a form of self-control, we share with you some Techniques It will be interesting for you to take notes and test the next time you overcome a problem Colour,

1.- Avoid the rebound effect

drastic changes in diet They are not good alternatives, because following a diet that limits calories or completely eliminates certain macronutrients such as carbohydrates, the only thing that is achieved is that, after a short time, food The desire comes back. Eat foods high in sugar.

The ideal is to enjoy what you like, but control parts and paying attention symptoms of satiety, In short, the goal is to eat consciously and have an eating plan that guides you through the process.

2. Eat protein

There is sufficient scientific evidence that protein macronutrient that causes greater feeling of satiety Compared to carbohydrates and fats, thanks to physiological mechanisms that help reduce the desire to eat.

3. Eat fiber

fiber It is a fundamental nutrient in any diet, but in this case it is a great ally because feeling of satiety increasesSo it is very important to choose rich foods soluble fiber Foods that help control appetite, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, seeds and whole grains.

4. Choose healthy breakfast options

if you have a Colour Don’t avoid eating something tasty, but replace what you crave with something sweet or salty. Similar foods but they provide more nutritional valueLike cut fruits, low fat curd, light salad, nuts, seeds, etc.

5. Avoid spending several hours without eating

prepare one weekly menu Know what you need to buy, and keep in mind healthy options for mid-morning and mid-afternoon eating so you can avoid feeling of hunger And, so, eat anything if you feel like it.





How to fight emotional hunger

There is an endless list of variations emotions (boredom, loneliness, stress, anxiety, etc.) and situations that arise frequently eat anything Impulsively without thinking about the consequences: Ambition,

This is associated with the desire to eat emotions (especially negatively) understood as emotional hunger And, worst of all, it can harm your health.

However, all is not lost. There is a way to avoid cravings, which starts with understanding and analyzing the cause of the craving. emotional hunger: “Why is this happening to me?”, go to professionals if possible.

Add to this that it is you who has to make the beginning. be more aware When it comes to feeding. Some tips for starting the change are:

,Take Water Before eating. This reduces feelings of anxiety and provides mental peace.

,Eat Don’t worry And well seated.

,chew slowly, Do not eat Meal.

,Recognize when you actually have hunger,

,Eat slowly, without hurrying. keep reserves to a minimum 20 minutes For food.

,try to get everything you can senses Are associated with the moment of food.

,Don’t wait until you feel like you don’t care anymore. stomach, since he Brain All it takes is 15 minutes to send a message that you’re satisfied. give it time.





This information does not in any case replace a diagnosis or prescription by a doctor. In case of illness, it is important to consult a specialist when symptoms appear and never take medicine on your own.

