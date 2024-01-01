Lebanon and Libya discuss disappearance of cleric and Gaddafi’s son

BEIRUT (AP) — A Libyan delegation arrived this week to resume talks with Lebanese authorities over the fate of a prominent Lebanese cleric missing for decades and the release of the son of late dictator Moammar Gaddafi who is detained in Lebanon. Visited Beirut. Year. Officials said.

Security and judicial officials said the talks were aimed at reviving a largely dormant agreement between Lebanon and Libya reached in 2014 to cooperate in the investigation of the 1978 disappearance of Shiite cleric Moussa al-Sadr.

The fate of the clergy is a delicate subject. His family believes he may still be alive in a Libyan prison, although most Lebanese believe al-Sadr, now 94, is dead.

The son of late Libyan ruler Hannibal Gaddafi has been held in Lebanon since 2015 after being kidnapped in neighboring Syria, where he was living as a political refugee. He was kidnapped by Lebanese fighters who demanded information about al-Sadr’s fate.

Lebanese authorities released him from his kidnappers, but later detained him, accusing him of concealing information about al-Sadr’s disappearance.

An official familiar with the matter said the delegation departed Beirut after spending several days in Lebanon, where they met the justice minister and a judge who heads the committee investigating al-Sadr’s disappearance.

The official described the talks as “positive” but did not say whether it yielded any results. The delegation is expected to return next week, he said, adding that Lebanese and Libyan authorities are looking at both cases separately. He said that no agreement has been reached yet for Gaddafi’s release.

All the officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to speak to journalists.