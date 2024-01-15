LeBron James continues to make history and becomes the first NBA player to score 40,000 points in his career

(CNN) — Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James became the first player in NBA history to score 40,000 career points, reaching the milestone during the team’s 124-114 home loss against the Denver Nuggets on Saturday.

The NBA’s all-time leading scorer, who was nine points shy of the milestone on the night, scored the historic basket on a left-handed layup with 10:41 remaining in the second quarter, drawing a loud applause from the fans. Fans in Crypto .com Arena.

Although the game continued briefly, James received a standing ovation from the crowd, including his family, at the next timeout. The 20-time All-Star received congratulations from his teammates as he headed to the bench during a timeout, while the Lakers played a tribute video on the field to honor the milestone.

James said on reaching the milestone, “Obviously, I never think about a milestone when I’m fighting, but when it happens, obviously we recognize it. ” “It’s a great thing to be the first player to do something in this league, because you know the history, you know the great players that have come through the league and then you see some great players on the court tonight. It was great to compete.

“But the main thing for me is always the main thing and that’s to win and I hate that, it had to happen in a loss, especially against a team that plays very good basketball and we played good basketball tonight but we didn’t ” to turn it off. “It’s bittersweet, but I enjoyed every moment on the court tonight.”

James finished the game with a career-high 26 points and nine assists, while extending his NBA-record double-digit scoring streak to 1,205 games in January 2007.

The 39-year-old has been in uncharted territory since becoming the NBA’s all-time leading scorer on February 7, 2023, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar (38,387). He also became the first player in league history to be a four-time NBA champion. Earn 39,000 career points at the start of this season.

Lakers center Anthony Davis was asked if any player would ever surpass James’ scoring record, and he said he did not think so.

“It’s difficult just because he hasn’t finished playing yet, so it’s just growing and the gap is getting bigger and bigger. Davis said, “I was telling him in the locker room that he could stop breaking records because whenever he breaks records we always lose.” “Every time he plays it feels like he’s achieving a new milestone.”

“He’s been to eight consecutive finals, so that helps you get more playing time in the postseason and you continue to score and then he’s the number one option on his teams… Right now, I don’t think anyone’s going to break his record.” Will get.”

Playing in his 21st season, James is averaging 25.3 points per game, 7.9 assists per game and 7.1 rebounds per game this season, and is the first player in league history to be nominated for 20 games in the NBA All-Star Game Have become. Earlier this season, James helped lead the Lakers to their inaugural NBA season tournament championship title, while also earning tournament MVP honors.

Lakers head coach Darwin Ham said after the game, “I’m happy for him. It was a great accomplishment.” “I wish we could have gotten a win to end it. That didn’t happen, but I take my hat off to him. An incredible career that continues to this day and everyone in our program, everyone in our organization is extremely excited and happy for him.

The Lakers have a record of 33–29 on the season and are in 10th place in the Western Conference standings.