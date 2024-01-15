LeBron James peaked in the NBA with the Los Angeles Lakers

Lebron James This is the best example of perseverance that can exist in sports. A player who has more than 20 years of experience in any competition deserves praise and respect. Today, at 38, he continues to marvel back at his NBA days as if no time had passed for him. The best player in history? Maybe yes, maybe no! But at least it should be in the debate.

pivot wing of Los Angeles Lakers He arrives in 2024 for his 21st season in the NBA, a statistic that very few have or will reach. Despite his advanced age (at least to play basketball at the highest level), “King” He keeps making us crazy with his brilliant plays all night long.

LeBron James loves good wine in the NBA

They came face to face on this 25th February. footprint center quintet of phoenix sun And Los Angeles Lakers, With 5:55 minutes left in the third quarter, we got to see a great game Lebron James, In an attempt to meet an attack by the locals, Devin Booker saw that a teammate was open from long range and tried to assist. What they didn’t count on was the agility of the purple and gold team’s No. 23, yes, at age 38.

LeBron took the ball with a brilliant steal and went alone towards the opponent’s court. Taking advantage of loneliness, James threw the ball into the basket of the stadium and silenced the spectators., This game served to give the Lakers a break and leave the board with the score 77-82 In favor of the Sun.

The final victory belonged to the locals, with the Phoenix Suns defeating the Los Angeles Lakers 123–113. Lebron James He had a night of 28 points, 7 rebounds and 12 assists. Is this star the best star ever? I read them!



