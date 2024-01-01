LeBron James’ son in Miami Heat scene

Are genetics a guarantee of quality? Can the son of a great athlete follow in his father’s footsteps? The answers to these questions always float in controversy. However, the offspring of a world basketball superstar could be very close to taking his first steps at the highest level. We mention neither more nor less than this bronnie jamesyes, son of Lebron James,

The young man is barely 19 years old and works for the Universidad del Sur de California, On May 6, 2023, he decided to defend the said Center official through social networks.

It seemed like adversities were in store for the new athlete, as he suffered a cardiac arrest on July 24, 2023, keeping him off the court for five months. Despite this, the player’s willpower was high and he recovered satisfactorily.

LeBron James and Bronny in the NBA together?

Obviously good news may surprise you in the future. one of the greatest prides of Lebron James He is about to take a big step in his athletic career. There is no doubt that this will be a very high-profile event. a team of nba can follow the progress of Bronny, Will they hire him?

According to the “Locked on Heat” profile on the social networkOrganization Miami Heat Checkers sent for the above purpose. Journalist Brian Windhorst was the one who made the news public.

Windhorst mentioned that he sent her a video bronnie james Was warming up, and a scout from Miami was able to see what was going on.

,Heat is doing it there«The expert concluded.

The halo that the league’s top scorer has N.B.A. makes everyone think that we may be in the presence of a good copy, and that his son may be able to inherit most of his father’s talents.

Will this be true? let’s remember this Lebron James He was part of the above institute between the years 2010-2014, where he achieved two champion rings as the most relevant result.

,King»He has expressed many times that his biggest dream is to play with his son nba, Will we witness this event? There’s already a team setting their sights Bronny,