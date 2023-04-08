LEC: Astralis denies Fnatic’s comeback

Game to end the first day of phase a best of three (Bo3). Astralis confirms the pass to the qualifying match of the Group A of the LEC after defeating fnatic. The crimson star prevailed for 2-1 in view of fnatic and advanced to the qualifying match against Vitality. Great series left both teams in this phase of the LEC. Astralis They emerged victorious after they opened the series on a high level and prevented Fnatic’s comeback on the last map. The crimson star keeps his streak safe and keep aiming to fight in this spring.

After Vitality and MAD Lions opened the LEC group stage with a rather short series, Astralis and Fnatic gave us a very complete series. The crimson star started with superiority in the Bo3 but Fnatic evened the match with their methods. However, the method FireLoL drew strength to close the series with an Adam Ilyasov «LEADER» plethoric.

113 steals the comeback from Fnatic and puts Astralis in the stars

Incredible series and even more closure, Astralis makes it 2-1 against Fnatic and sends the oranges to the elimination match. He Group A started slow but the crimson star and the black&orange they lifted the day The series started with a solvent Astralis that effectively capitalized resources in its bot lane. The first map fell easily for the Danish organization that had a Kasper Kobberup «kobbe» in an unstoppable state with Xayah. This was joined on its own merits by the I ne of LEADERwho destroyed Fnatic on the first map.

With the first point in your favor, Astralis gave free rein to the ideas and took out the Zed for LEADER. Decision that shone for its imprudencebeing correctly punished by Fnatic with a Lissandra for Marek Brazda «Humanoid«. He midlaner from Fnatic stepped up to even the fight and greatly denied LIDER’s attempts for ending Fnatic.

Once the tie materialized, Astralis returned to the charge and showed that he could close out the series 2-0 if necessary. The Danish organization stood out above fnatic with a superb connection in the rotations that led them to reap good resources. Fnatic’s chances were zero after a bad attempt by Baron Nashor that ended up being stolen by Doğukan Balcı «113«. Astralis went on to dominate the map and the irelia of LEADER began to dominate flanking with teleportation.

113 GETS THE BARON pic.twitter.com/6nbzqZrc6h — LEC (@LEC) April 8, 2023

Astralis made it 2-1, stopping Fnatic’s attempts to come back in the series in their tracks. The crimson star goes up to the qualifying match against Vitality for a bye to the LEC semifinals. On the other hand, fnatic falls to the knockout match against MAD lions.