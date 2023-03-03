LEC: Fnatic would already know their new coach

Despite the fact that we have only been a few days since the consecration of G2 Esports in it divided winter, the European competition does not stop anything. The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) is just over a week away from getting back on track with the start of its spring season. The highest European division of League of Legends Europe will release its spring of 2023 and despite the little gap to make changes, some have stirred up the market. fnatic It is one of the teams that most income in the matter of signings. The historic failure of the orange club this winter has dealt a blow to the project that will three changes. The last to be known occurred this Tuesday when LEC Wooloo confirmed that Tomáš Kněžínek «nightsare» will be the new coach of the Fnatic team this spring.

Following this news offered by Brieuc Seeger «LEC Wooloo“, the reactions have been very mixed in the community. From Fnatic fans satisfied with the changes in the squad after the bad start to this LEC season. Even other fans and different members of the community dissatisfied with the large number of changes. Another discussion was specifically about the new coach, nightsharesomeone who for the community does not seem the right one for the project.

[Sources] Nightshare 🇨🇿 is the new Head Coach for Fnatic in the LEC. The former Immortals coach also had talks with Excel this offseason. GrabbZ was also considered by Fnatic last week but he declined. Fun fact: Nightshare is Freeze’s twin brother. pic.twitter.com/E24CBr8sss — LEC Wooloo 🇪🇺 (@LEC_Wooloo) February 28, 2023

Is Nightshare the coach to revive Fnatic in the LEC?

nightshare He is a Czech coach who has gone through different European teams, although his biggest speaker was Immortals in the LCS. The coach’s results aren’t very exciting but the potential Fnatic squad isn’t in much need of a star coach. Although it can be questioned whether or not Nightshare is the right coach for Fnatic, the team should raise the value of its squad, the coach being the means to achieve a work environment where the team progresses hand in hand with their players.

Nevertheless, fnatic I would not have considered Nightshare as the first or only option. According to LEC Wooloo, the squad black and orange would have offered the position to Fabian Lohmann”GrabbZ«, former coach of G2 Esports and Team BDS, among others. Although Wooloo affirms that the German coach rejected said offer from Fnatic.

It is still early to know how Fnatic will do this spring season. While it is very difficult to worsen the most recent result, the demands of the organization are much higher than reaching the playoffs again. Besides, nightshare He won’t be the only one responsible for Fnatic seeing the light of day again in the LEC. The squad has been renewed and has retained players who can clearly give more in the competition. Among them we find Marek Brázda «Humanoid«, with whom he already shared a team in eSuba within the ERL’s. With the addiction of the Czech coach, twin brother of the legendary coach Aleš Kněžínek «freezing«, Fnatic’s template is as follows: