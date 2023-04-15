LEC: MAD Lions pull off hard-fought win against Fnatic

MAD Lions go to the next round in a confrontation against Fnatic that could have fallen on the side of the British team. It will finally be the Spanish organization who, after peering into the abyss, will face Astralis for a spot in the Playoffs.

MAD Lions hits hard on the first map

The MAD Lions vs. Fnatic matchup began with two compositions around scaling where the team that took advantage would dominate the map. After a few minutes where the junglers couldn’t make much of an impact, both teams met in the herald. A master initiation by Elyoyaled to a 4-0 run for the Spanish team.

INCREDIBLE @MADLions ! Brutal play of the lions that take the battle for the herald in front of @FNATIC. 📺https://t.co/vMMCKyKAWG | #LECPrimavera pic.twitter.com/WnbGQMCk0r – Super League – League of Legends (@LVPesLoL) April 15, 2023

Despite a good dragon fight by the English team, which chose MAD Lions despite being 4 against 5, this remained an anecdote. The Spanish team continued to generate advantages through perfect vision check prior to neutral targets with which he dynamited the map. Masterful initiations by hylissang with Rell, added to the damage from Gragas allowed carzzy cleaning up the British team on several occasions, making it 1-0 on the scoreboard.

Fnatic returns the blow in the form of a fist

Fnatic learned the lesson of the first map banning gragas and chose flex a Jayce that would end up in the hands of Humanoid. MAD Lions, despite the bans, managed to craft a composition similar to the first map. He started by first hitting the Spanish set but roaming from Advent gave an advantage to Humanoid which allowed him to dominate the mid lane.

After a few minutes where both exchanged objectives, a resounding error on the part of the lions led to a feded brutal for Rekkles, who did a masterful job throughout the one-on-two laning phase. At minute 20 and after generating an advantage, the orange team decides stone all the advantage starting four against five. This resulted in four casualties in the team of fnatic and Nashor. Four thousand gold, or what comes to the same thing, all the advantage obtained up to that minute.

HE GIVES IT BACK @MADLions ! Brutal play by the lions and Nashor for the Spanish team 🫡 📺https://t.co/vMMCKyKAWG | #LECPrimavera pic.twitter.com/Qt59GtLJyp – Super League – League of Legends (@LVPesLoL) April 15, 2023

When the nails of Fnatic fans were starting to get scarce, Advienne showed the most clutch version of the season and with several hooks, he channeled a map that was complicated by leaps and bounds for the British organization. Hook after hook, they got key kills like the one from elyoya next to the Nashor. Everything would be up for grabs for the third map.

MAD Lions overcomes blows and achieves victory

Following the loss on the second map, MAD Lions opted for an all-out composition. comfort and again with enough hunting. This did not take long to bear fruit with a quick rotation of Hylissang at minute 3 which resulted in two deaths for Elyoya. He was in charge of precisely the other Spanish jungler to overcome the situation with numerous hunts where he claimed the majority of murders. Even so, due to the plaques and the first herald, the MAD Lions team was still ahead in gold.

The teams continued to trade blows, but it was always MAD Lions who ended up achieving the objectives. Finally, in a very chaotic fight by the British organization in the mid lane, MAD Lions broke the game. From this point on, all fights, even the most unfavorable for the Spanish organization, fell to the side of the lions.

When everything seemed decided, a perfect initiation by the Fnatic team on carzzy allowed the British organization to overcome all the advantage. In a crucial battle where Rekkles played perfectly, Fnatic got the option to end the game was real but the lions managed an empirical defense. Three attacks left the nexus of the MAD Lions set. This one ripped through the mid lane but also received another masterful defense from razork. When the Spanish organization was approaching to demolish Fnatic’s base, he managed, sacrificing his own life, to leave MAD Lions without minions.

THE LINK TO ONE OF LIFE! defends itself @MADLions and it can be split for the Spanish team. 📺https://t.co/vMMCKyKAWG | #LECPrimavera pic.twitter.com/TNjcxA2BDz – Super League – League of Legends (@LVPesLoL) April 15, 2023

In a final battle where both teams met in the central lane, it was Carzzy the hero of MAD Lions and he swept the fight with Jinx. Finally, it will be MAD Lions who will face off after beating Fnatic tomorrow against Astralis for a playoff berth at 18:00. It remains to be seen who will be the other team eliminated in the G2 Esports matchup against SK Gaming, which you can follow as always on the LVP channel.