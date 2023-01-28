LEC Matchday 4: Heretics take the derby against KOI

A new week opens in the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) and he does it with a very interesting day. multiple surprises, the usual action and the odd game that was tighter than normal were the seasonings of Matchday 4 of the LEC. Nevertheless, the jewel of the day was the duel between KOI and Team Heretics in the middle of the day. The Spanish organizations starred in the first Derby Spanish in LEC and they did it with a duel that lived up to it. The day 4 leaves us to a single leader, Team Vitalitywhile Astralis continues in tenth position and the middle table joins multiple names.

LEC classification after Matchday 4 / Sources: Liquipedia

Team Vitality – Astralis: Perkz and Bo, the fashion duo in LEC

The second week of the LEC begins and it does so with a very entertaining Matchday 4. Very close opening match to the surprise of many. Team Vitality got his fourth victory, as expected, but it did not do so in the way that was expected. Encounter with a surprising early game of Astralis that shone from the hand of Doğukan Balcı «113» giving resources to Kasper Kobberup «kobbe«. While Vitalityonce again, gave a masterful presentation of his mid-jungle duo.

Zhou Yangbo «Bo» and Luka Perkovic «Perkz» managed the pace of a Vitality which continues in the lead. The French organization did not fall to the Zeri of kobbe thanks in large part to the performance of Perkz. The years seem not to be passing so fast for him midlaner Croatian who is at a spectacular level since the Chinese jungle accompanies him. Vitality removes doubts and positions itself as a clear contender for the title.

Fnatic – Team BDS: The first surprise on the forehead

Surprise, disgust and concern for Fnatic fans. The orange organization fell against Team BDS in the attempt to reap his second victory. fnatic seriously sinned by underestimating the potential of Olaf of Adam tomorrow. The toplaner The French did not hesitate to take out one of their emblematic elections and good for theirs, who achieved an important victory.

Although Fnatic was close to smelling the comeback with good fights from Iván Martín «razork«, there was no Viego that will overcome the difference in dragons. Team BDS gives the first surprise of the week and does so while sinking Fnatic a bit more. The orange team continues at the bottom of the table and with bad feelings. Something doesn’t seem to be connecting in Fnatic and continuing could cause hanging by a thread their participation in the phase of Bo3.

Team Heretics – KOI: Heretics win the first Spanish LEC Classic

The most important party for the Spanish-speaking community became a reality. Team Heretics Y koi disputed his first Derby as LEC teams and this one gave the stature of such a duel. With a totally Spanishized LEC for the occasion, the heretics and the tents fought in a historic duel that will be more than remembered.

For history, Team Heretics remains as the first winner of the Derby Spanish of the LEC. The black and white organization took the match hand in hand with the most veteran of its squad. Excellent performance by Shunsuke Murase”evi» and Marcin Jankowski «jankos» to defeat the KOI of the reigning LEC champions. The toplaner Japanese shined again in the election of K’Sante, something that it seems that their rivals should begin to take away from them. While jankos was the one who took the reins of the meeting with serious.

This is how the Heretics Hub experienced the victory of Team Heretics in the LEC / Vía derby: Team Heretics

Team Heretics start the second week by adding your second win. In addition to the best way, getting a plus of confidence for the rest of the matches by taking such an important duel. On the other hand, koi loses the duel and questions whether this divided will be among the highest. The carp still do not have the dominance that the Rogue team was champion with. both teams remain 2-2 in the global ranking, needing to add the rest of the week to stay at the top of the table.

SK Gaming – G2 Esports: The samurai drift at last

It was about time, G2’s DNA it’s still there despite the fact that some faces on the team are new. The samurai start the week stumbling in front of SK Gamingsomething reminiscent of previous seasons. SK takes a victory with a great scaling composition which was positioned very comfortable in the game thanks to the Elise by Mark van WoenselMarkoon«. The German organization takes a second victory that tastes like a lot when it comes to the confrontation against G2.

A great performance by Markoon added to a lazy G2 was enough for the second surprise of the day. The British jungler took a lot of advantage of Elise to punish a Steven Liv «hans sama» very helpless. G2 adds its first loss and loses the opportunity to be a co-leader, while SK seems to be seeing the light after a first week for oblivion.

MAD Lions – EXCEL Esports: The lions close the day with a crown

After so many surprises and the Derby Spanish involved, it was time for a quiet closing of the day. That meeting with a gear less was given by MAD Lions, although his level was at full speed. MAD Lions wipes down EXCEL and close the day in 25 minutes very clean. The lions once again demonstrate a high level after the final setback last week. Although the team showed a great level as a whole, Javier Prades «elyoya» once again stood out as the leader of the MAD Lions game.

The Spanish jungler led the advance on EXCEL and puts the team with a 3-1 in second position Accompanied by G2. For his part, EXCEL falls again and it is no longer surprising that the equipment is not very illuminated. The British organization fails to find the right path despite the great performances of Andrei Pascu «Odoamne” Y Patrick Jírů.