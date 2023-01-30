LEC Matchday 6: KOI leaves empty-handed

End of the second week of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) after a surprising day 6. The sixth day left us games with unexpected results and a sole leader in the standings table. Team Vitality will be the sole leader of the LEC, at least until next week. While excel becomes the new bottom after losing the duel against an Astralis that adds its first victory. In other news, we have a very tight mid-table and second place, with big names and some surprises fighting in the higher positions. While the bad news tackles koiwho leaves with a 0-3 and very bitter feelings in the last week

EXCEL Esports – Astralis: We have a new bottom team in LEC

opens the day 6 on Monday and the LEC meets its new bottom team. Astralis upset victory over EXCEL and the British organization becomes the last of the classification table. Astralis gets its first win of the season and it does so against a badly damaged EXCEL. The EXCEL team sinks to the bottom of the league and does so with feelings of getting worse every day.

At last the good attempts of Doğukan Balcı paid off «113» and an Astralis that used to get stuck in the mid game. The star squad achieved its first win and he did it with solvency. Astralis denies the attempt to raise EXCEL’s head with the choice of Draven to Patrick Jírů. Danish organization smashes and crushes an underdog excelwhich becomes new bottom losing the tie 1-5 for the direct duel against Astralis.

TEAM BDS – MAD Lions: The lion also goes through the guillotine

Surprise, surprise, Team BDS continues unstoppable and on the last day of week 2 he wins against one of the leaders. BDS defeats MAD Lions in which another chapter of not respect Adam tomorrow. The toplaner French continues unstoppable since his return to LEC with the BDS team. Adam shone again in one of his champions badgesthis time Dariusto give victory to their own.

Noxian Guillotine and MAD Lions falls from the top, the lions add their second victory and lose the opportunity to end the week in first position. The team led by Javier Prades «elyoya» suffered a lot before Adam’s Darius and before a BDS that seems better every day. A poor performance by Yasin Dinçer”nisqy” in akali Puts to MAD Lions far from the lead. The lions tie with BDS in the global table with a 4-2, both teams being comfortable to face the third week. BDS closes a perfect week with a 3-0 in which they highlight the victory against mad lions and against fnatic. The direct duel for the Swiss organization is assured.

KOI – SK Gaming: Giant Hunt Completed

The word surprise does not enter here, SK already warned on Saturday, this week they are unstoppable. Perfect second week from SK Gamingwho achieve full 3-0 against three intimidating names. pristine game of SK Gaming to defeat KOI and finalize an unforgettable week for the record. There are no adjectives that summarize the great work of SK Gaming this week, but a name: Daniel Gamani «sertuss«.

The midlaner German had his dream week, being the cornerstone of his team’s results. After removing the undefeated G2 Y Vitality, Sertuss concluded his excellent performance by executing KOI with an amazing akali. SK exterminates the bad feelings of week 1 with a second week of 3-0. Not only the result was extraordinary, but also the way in which they achieved it. The German organization gets 4-2 in the second position of a very tight LEC.

By your side, KOI does not raise its head and closes a week of absolute nightmare with a 0-3. The Ibai Llanos team has not found a good rhythm and it is already the fourth defeat in a row. koi part with a 2-4 It was the last week of the LEC, where he must necessarily add to avoid being eaten by the place in the phase Bo3.

G2 Esports – Team Vitality: The bees once again lead the LEC

From the hand of Zhou Yangbo «Bo«, Vitality hits G2 Esports and it is again LEC leader. The bees make sure they reach the last week of the regular phase in first position. Vitality took G2 by surprise and with surprising superiority they lowered the samurai to second position. G2 joins leader Vitality’s multi-squire group.

Just like G2 did pay the piper of his losing his undefeated to Heretics, Vitality made the samurai pay. The French organization recovered from the loss against SK and with a slow game, but of great execution, beat G2. Vitality continues to be one of the best in the LEC thanks to Bo. The Chinese jungler is the singing voice of a team that plays amazing. Vitality is leader for the slightest difference and will face the last week already classified to the phase of Bo3.

Fnatic – Team Heretics: Positive week for Heretics in LEC

Ideal end of the week for Team Hereticsthe Spanish team closes week 2 positively. The Heretics strike in a vital duel against Fnatic and they manage to add to put 3-3 in the overall. Very intense game between both teams, which led to a resolution in extremis. The name of the victory was Lee Sol-min”Ruby«, who destroyed one of the final fights with his Azir. The midlaner Korean won the rowing race against Iván Martín «razork» and Martin Larsson «Rekkles» to close a positive week by Heretics.

Team Heretics goes to the last week with a 3-3 in qualifying which gives you some relief. The good sensations will also reach the third week, the heretics have already passed the toughest games, having as their first rival of the last day the bottom team EXCEL. By fnaticthe news is bad again and the alarms are red hot. The orange team closes the second week with a 2-4 and you will need to compulsorily add to advance to the phase of Bo3. Maybe we’ll see a better face of fnaticwho usually gets emotional at critical moments.