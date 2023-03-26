LEC – Matchday 7: The last week is underway

The last week of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) has begun, the most important event in the region is very close to knowing who will be the eight classified to the Group Phase of this exciting divided of spring. At the end of this Day 7, the Positions table of the LEC it is more even than ever and, with two dates to go until the end of the Regular Season, anything can happen in the European competition.

In this new meeting, the teams gave us an electrifying seventh day with some surprising results and others not so much. The two main protagonists of the day were Tetom BDS and XXX, on the one hand the Swiss team snatched the victory from the hands of Vitality, the French seemed to have everything ready to claim their fifth victory, however BDS he turned a game that seemed lost; On the other hand, in the last shift of the day, G2 Esports did the same in front of SK Gaming. Both victories were key to finish securing both for BDS as for the samurai, their classification to the next instance of the LEC.

But just as some teams are already beginning to define their place for the Group Phase, there are others that are left on the tightrope of elimination. That is the case of Team Heretics and mad lionsthe heretics fell at the opening of the day against Astralis; while the lions lost in the final stretch of this Matchday 7 against a fnatic who did not forgive In this way both Spanish squads, both Heretics as mad lions, they must achieve a double victory in the last two dates to continue with the chances of staying alive in the LEC.

The games of Week 7 of LEC

Saturday – Matchday 7:

Team Heretics 0-1 Astralis;

koi 1 – 0 EXCEL Esports;

; fnatic 1-0 MAD Lions;

Tomorrow – Matchday 8:

EXCEL Esports vs. Astralis – From 5:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX;

MAD Lions vs. SK Gaming – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 2:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 11:00 a.m. MEX;

KOI vs. Team BDS – From 7:00 p.m. ESP / 3:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 12:00 p.m. MEX;

Vitality vs. Team Heretics – From 20:00 ESP / 16:00 ARG-CHI / 13:00 MEX;

G2 Esports vs. Fnatic – From 21:00 ESP / 17:00 ARG-CHI / 14:00 MEX.

Monday – Matchday 9:

Team BDS vs. EXCEL Esports – From 5:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX;

Astralis vs. Fnatic – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 2:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 11:00 a.m. MEX;

Team Heretics vs. SK Gaming – From 7:00 p.m. ESP / 3:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 12:00 p.m. MEX;

MAD Lions vs. G2 Esports – From 20:00 ESP / 16:00 ARG-CHI / 13:00 MEX;

KOI vs. Vitality – From 9:00 p.m. ESP / 5:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 2:00 p.m. MEX.

