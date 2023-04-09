LEC: Team BDS advances in great form

The regular season It doesn’t seem to have been an illusion, team BDS continues to demonstrate a high level. The League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) opened the B Group of their group phase and did so with the presentation of the regular phase champion. team BDS He returned to the LEC and did so with a sublime performance. spring revelation beat SK Gaming 2-0 and advanced to the qualifying match with great feelings. Team BDS He was unrivaled on summoner’s rift and awaits the winner of G2 and koi to fight for a position in the playoffs of LEC.

Admittedly, there were doubts, but these have been strongly dispersed. Team BDS complies by maintaining the level of regular phase in the best-of-three phase (Bo3). The level of the Swiss team continues to be very high and they demonstrated it by easily beating SK Gaming. The team of Adam Maanane won very easily, justifying the choice of SK as his rival. The Germans had no chance against a BDS that totally dominated a very short series.

BDS crushes SK to open LEC Group B

They chose their rival and it was more than justified. team BDS knew their strengths against SK and for this reason they chose to start against them in Group B. The Swiss team destroyed the German team with great solvency, giving a total duration of less than an hour between both maps.

Madness on the river! Fight with many kills that favors @TeamBDS.https://t.co/vMMCKyK378 | #LECPrimavera pic.twitter.com/XJkGABXE6a – Super League – League of Legends (@LVPesLoL) April 9, 2023

Comfort was also close at hand for Team BDS. The champion of the regular phase had extreme approaches comfort for your players. While it’s Adam’s Olaf and Darius that stand out, the key was in the bot lane. Juš Marusic «crownie» He was very calm in the series and was able to take advantage of the scaling shooters a lot. The Slovenian shooter is still in very good shape and remains consolidated as the pillar of your team.

with this victory team BDS gets into the qualifying game Cluster B.. The Swiss will play against the winner of the G2 Esports and koi this next Monday 10 of April. On the other hand, SK will have to wait for loser of the aforementioned duel.