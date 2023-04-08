LEC: Vitality and Astralis stomp in the Group Phase

This afternoon the Group Phase officially began, the second stage of the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC). The most important LoL contest at a European level makes its way in this second “filter” that will determine which are the best four squads of the spring split that will compete to lift the precious trophy of the LEC. Today the first two games corresponding to the Group Athe zone that integrates Vitality, MAD Lions, Astralis and Fnatic.

During this first day of the Group stage We have witnessed the triumphs of Vitality and Astralis. On the first turn, the squad of bees crushed 2-0 mad lions of ELYOYA. upset and kaiser they played at an amazing level and made a huge difference in the bot lane, however Perkz He took all the lights at the end of the series and it was thanks to the numbers that he achieved. The Croatian midlaner finished with a perfect time of 13/0/16 being a huge headache, not only for Nizqybut for the rest of the lanes of the Spanish team.

The second series of the day faced the fnatic of Rekkles against the great collective game of Astralis. Both squads gave us a great series that could have gone to anyone, however one had to win and the level of the Danish squad ended up tipping the balance in the third game. With the tie on the scoreboard, Astralis opted to return to the formula that gave it the first win of the day: sejuani in hands of 113. Once again with the Turkish jungle as the first line of the Danish offensive, Astralis managed to put the finishing touch to an exciting series and score in the game next Monday in search of the classification to Playoffs.

The games of the LEC Group Phase

Group A:

Today

Vitality 2-0 MAD Lions;

Astralis 2-1 Fnatic;

Winners Series

Vitality vs. Astralis – Monday 04/10 from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

Elimination Series

MAD Lions vs. fnatic – Sunday 04/16 from 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

B Group:

Tomorrow

Team BDS vs. SK Gaming – From 6:00 p.m. ESP / 1:00 p.m. ARG-CHI / 10:00 a.m. MEX.

G2 Esports vs. koi – From 20:00 ESP / 15:00 ARG-CHI / 13:00 MEX.

