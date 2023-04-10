LEC: Vitality and Team BDS are Spring Semifinalists

On a busy day on Monday the League of Legends EMEA Championship (LEC) he met his first semifinalists. The spring season did not stop giving us surprises in the best-of-three phase (Bo3). At the end of the first week of this phase, the LEC gave the first two tickets to playoffs. These were for team Vitality and Team BDSwho were the winners of their respective groups. Team Vitality and team BDS will fight in the first semifinal of the LEC to determine who will become spring first runner up.

Vitality sweeps and takes Group A of the LEC

there was no rival Vitality dominated from start to finish and took the Cluster TO of the LEC. The spring best-of-three brought better results for Vitality than the winter ones. The French organization managed to advance to the phase this spring and did so with great solvency. Vitality crushed Astralis 2-0 in the qualifying match Cluster TO and he got a ticket that justifies his work a lot.

Now yes, Vitality excites and, for now, seems to have no rival in spring. The set of bees shone in the Bo3 and advanced to playoffs, something that was already expected from the team with these players. The arrival of Elias Lipp «upset« seems to have put Vitality on a better level to reach the maximum objective, although the series had another of Vitality as the protagonist. Zhou Yangbo «Bo» he was the main lynchpin of the team, playing at an incredible level and constantly leaving Doğukan Balcı out «113«, his rival in position.

TRIPLE KILL

Vitality play, win and convince your fans. The French team remains a series to the best of five (Bo5) to qualify for the final of the LEC and look for the much-desired return to international appointments with the Mid-Season Invitational (M: YES).

Team BDS crushes KOI and is crowned in Group B

The second semifinalist ended up being one of the least expected. Although team BDS maintained a surprisingly exceptional performance in the regular phase, which led them to be champions of it, a more doubtful version was expected in this advanced phase. Although the opposite happened, Team BDS continues to fly on the server and crushed KOI to be crowned winner of Group B.

The Swiss organization is having a dream spring. A very solid game leads to Team BDS to play his first LEC semi-finalsbeing able to get into the Grand Final and aim for the M: YES. Despite koi They came with great feelings after beating G2, they couldn’t do anything against BDS. The team led by Adrien Picard «gotoone» takes the Cluster B. with a 2-0 magnificent, where each team fight gave us glimpses of quality from each of its players. He MVP of the series remains in the hands of Ilias Bizriken «nuc«, who highlighted with Syndra and Cassiopeia to give victory to his people.

Yes ok nuc he looked unmatched, the outstanding play was taken by a colleague of his, Juš Marušič «crownie«. The Slovenian shooter continues to be the pillar of the team and today closed the first map with a pentakill amazing sweeping the fight with his Zeri.

PEEENTAKILL! tremendous play that takes all the players

The way of Team Vitality and team BDS will continue in the Phase of playoffs, playing a Bo5 to determine the first finalist of the spring LEC. by the side of koi and Astralisboth must wait for the last match of the group stage to try to reach the playoffs. Remember that this phase will continue next week with the matches of MAD lions against fnatic and SK Gaming against G2.