Left 4 Dead 3 could be a reality, according to this new leak

Promotional image of Left 4 Dead 2, the latest title in the saga.

It seems that Valve, a company known for being responsible for Steam, and for several games that will never have a third party (apparently), is not very good at keeping their secrets. In recent weeks, and even months, we have known different leaks related to this company, especially highlighting the one that talks about Counter Strike Global Offensive 2. Now, we come to talk about a leak that, if real, will be even more important than the one previously mentioned, and it is that we would be, Valve, making the third part of a saga, something totally unprecedented.

This would be quite a milestone, as well as a hit on the table, especially after the relative failure that Back 4 Blood, a video game from the original creators of the franchise, turned out to be, and which did not end up convincing the public. Next, we tell you all the details about this leak, which, to tell the truth, has many possibilities.

Left 4 Dead 3 could be on the horizon

You will probably wonder why we mentioned the Counter Strike 2 case before, and it was not just because it is another recent leak from Valve, but because it is quite important in this news. Specifically, all this has been shared by a Twitter user, whose tweet you can see below, and in which basically ensures that you have the CSGO 2 executable.

It is worth mentioning that he is not just any user, but he is a Counter Strike content creator, so this can be totally real. What matters to us is not that, it is that if we look at the fourth image that he puts in the tweet, we can see that a term appears that is very familiar to us: “left4dead3”. Of course, it is very difficult to try to explain why this would be in the code of the new Counter Strike, so this could simply be a joke on the part of the developers. Even so, it is also true that we could be talking about a very important clue.

Something weird just happened again, looks like CS:GO Source 2 executables going around, someone just sent me them, and it’s legit. pic.twitter.com/8vTpPNygU6 — ‎Gabe Follower (@gabefollower) March 14, 2023

For now, we’ll leave you playing Left 2 Dead 2, one of the best survival games ever, until this third installment can be announced, which we’re not sure if it’s real either.