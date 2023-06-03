Legal battle escalates between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie: “Vineyard secretly sold in revenge” | celebrities

celebritiesBrad Pitt claims Angelina Jolie secretly sold her share of their French estate, Château Miraval, where they also make the famous rosé wine. Pitt claims that purely to taunt him. Because Jolie sold part of it to a Russian oligarch with ties to President Putin. And that stamp is obviously not good for business.

The divorce between Hollywood stars Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has stirred people’s minds. The actor accused his ex-wife of acting “deliberately and premeditatedly” and causing him serious harm. Although they agreed never to sell without discussing it with each other, Angelina doesn’t remember. This latest twist in the $30 million property battle casts a shadow over their once idyllic relationship between the two superstars.

(read more below photo)

Chateau Miraval Estate in France. © Photo News



Press release

When Brad and Angelina divorced in 2019, Jolie decided to leave the project and began talks to buy out her ex. They also agreed to split the company 68 percent to 38 percent in Pitt’s favor because he had invested more money and time in the project. But to his surprise, in the summer of 2021, he discovered through a press release that Jolie had sold her 50 percent stake to a Russian oligarch named Yuri Scheffler. Brad Pitt believes his ex-wife specifically chose Scheffler because she knew it would be bad for business because of her ties to Vladimir Putin.

(read more below photo)

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie and their six children: Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne. © WireImage



The castle is located in the village of Correns in the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur region of south-eastern France. The 35-room château is surrounded by lush gardens that include a moat, fountains, aqueducts, a pond, a chapel and a vineyard. The couple even married in 2014 in an intimate ceremony at the Chateau Miraval. Their relationship ended in 2016. With half the property sold to a third party, Pitt says that defeats the goal of buying Miraval as a “loving home for his six children.”

Read this also.

After turbulent marriage and messy divorce, Brad Pitt changes course: “He wants Angelina to know she’s happy with someone else” (+)

Much love between Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon: “She has already introduced him to her children”

Brad Pitt models for his own wine brand