Legendary skills and skins of Lifeweaver, the new hero of Overwatch 2

Lifeweaver is Overwatch 2’s new supporting hero—one of two planned for 2023—debuting alongside the Season 4 premiere. He’s a Thai scientist and artist named Niran Pruksamanee, and over the past few days I’ve had the chance to play from their perspective through a server for the specialized press, where all cosmetics and customization items were unlocked. So, under these lines you will find a list with the character’s functions and his main attractions.

In case you are interested in some previous impressions, in my experience I would say that Lifeweaver is he healer more complex from OW2 right now: It doesn’t force you to aim like Ana does, but it does force you to juggle ability cooldowns and master in-game physics so you can heal an ally as soon as you pull them in towards you or the deployable flower intervenes in the momentum or gravity of other characters, either to remove them from the stage or to protect them from an offensive, depending on the situation.

Lifeweaver skills

Here you have the exact description of each skill and resource of Lifeweaver as defined in a tab in-game, although I also anticipate that some things you have to see them in motion. For example, the “Thorny Salvo” shot works like a 60-round SMG; and the “petaloid platform” has a health bar: it can be destroyed by taking damage, much like Baptiste’s invincibility device. The latter is also valid for the ultimate ability, but it has such a volume of health that it can serve as a cover.

Category Effect healing bud Weapon Hold to charge up a heal and release to heal the selected ally. thorny salvo Weapon Quickly fire a barrage of projectiles. petaloid platform Skill (Active) You throw a platform that rises when someone steps on it. regenerative step Skill (Active) You charge towards the direction of travel and heal yourself slightly. vital grip Skill (Active) You pull an ally to your location and protect them along the way. tree of life Skill (Ultimate) You plant a tree that sprouts and instantly heals allies. Grants continuous healing. parting gift Skill (Passive) Upon death, you drop a gift that heals the first enemy or ally to pick it up. Function: Support Skill (Passive) You heal automatically over time.

epic and legendary skins

These are the skins rarer of Lifeweaver at its launch during the season 4. Unfortunately, the test server the images come from has everything unlocked and therefore it’s not possible to tell if any of these come from an internal purchase (looking specifically at Phi Ta Kon) but I imagine that will be the case. Be that as it may, hopefully other skins will also arrive for free in the future, through events and the like.





