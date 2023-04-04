Legends, among others arrive at Xbox Game Pass in April

Microsoft has confirmed the next titles coming to Xbox Game Pass for console, PC, and Xbox Cloud Gaming this April.



Iron Brigade will arrive on the service on April 6, followed by the Xbox port of Ghostwire: Tokyo on April 12.

NHL 23 will be added to the EA Play library on April 13, which means it will also be available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members.

Finally, Minecraft Legends will be added to the Game Pass library on April 18.

Full details on each of the upcoming Game Pass titles listed by Microsoft are as follows:

iron brigade

(Cloud and console) – April 6

Join The Mobile Trench Brigade and protect humanity from the evil Monovision menace in this Tower Defense Shooter from Tim Schafer’s Double Fine Productions. Use a combination of mobile firepower and stationary defenses to turn the tide of war in our favor.

Ghostwire: Tokyo

(Cloud, console and PC) – April 12

Tokyo is invaded by deadly supernatural forces when a dangerous occultist wipes out the city’s population in an instant. Join forces with a powerful spectral entity on his quest for revenge and master a powerful arsenal of abilities to unravel the dark truth behind the disappearance as you face the unknown in Ghostwire: Tokyo on April 12, including the new Spider’s Thread update. .

NHL 23

(Console) EA Play – April 13

Game Pass Ultimate members can experience revolutionary hockey on April 13 at EA Sports NHL 23 via EA Play. It’s time to grab your friends, hit the ice, and make history. Experience the most connected Chel yet with Ultimate Team player onboarding and cross-platform matchmaking.

minecraft legends

(Cloud, console and PC) – April 18

Available Day One with Game Pass: Piglins threaten to consume the Overworld. Are you the hero this sweet land needs? Explore lush biomes to make alliances with new friends and familiar mobs, then face off against piglins in epic battles. But be careful: they always defend themselves.