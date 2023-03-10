Lego doubles its profit in Spain after raising its sales to 77 million

Lego S.A. the Spanish subsidiary of the largest toy company in the world, ended the 2021 financial year with a net turnover of 77.8 million euros in the national market, 21.3% more than a year earlier, according to the accounts of the company depositedas in the Mercantile Registry.

The document explains that without promotions or commercial discounts to its customers, the company’s gross sales amounted to 103.8 million. Lego gained 0.1 quota points during the financial year 2021, reaching 7.6% of the toy market in Spain. This circumstance allowed him to extend his advantage over playmobil as the fourth manufacturer in the national market, a business led, in this order, by famous (9.4%) and mattel (9.2%). The third manufacturer by sales is Hasbro.

The company indicates that its products icons behaved very positively during the aforementioned year, as well as their category technical and the licenses of Super Mario and Minecraft.

“Omnichannel customers grew by double digits,” says the Danish multinational in its accounts. In addition, it points to a 47% increase in sales made within certified Lego stores.

The toy group adds that its perspective for the 2022 financial year was to end the year with a growth in its turnover of around 6%which would raise its turnover above 81 million euros.

Shoot your results

The increase in revenue experienced by Lego in 2021 translated into an increase of 27.6% in its operating resultreaching 2.68 million euros.

The net result of the toy company in Spain amounted to 1.96 million euros, practically double that of a year earlier.

The entire result was allocated to reserves, as in the previous year, although during the year -specifically in June 2021- the general meeting of shareholders agreed to pay a dividend of 3.2 million euros to the parent company.