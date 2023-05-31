Leicester City relegated from PL after 7 years of championship, curtain falling for Leeds too

Leicester City and Leeds United have been relegated from the Premier League along with Southampton. foxes West Ham managed to win against United, but Everton’s win against Bournemouth means it is drawn to the 2016 champions. Leeds United lost to Tottenham Hotspur.

Only 1 of Leicester City, Everton and Leeds United could be retained in the Premier League. Everton were in the best position for the final round, with a win over Bournemouth, Liverpool’s team to remain in the Premier League anyway. Leicester and Leeds had to wait and see what Everton would have at Goodison Park.

Everton-Bournemouth

Sean Dyche’s team knew what they had to do and went with it in mind. Everton were looking fresh and playing well, but the goals could not be found. Abdoulaye Doucouré was the keeper in the 57th minute with the only goal of the game. The Frenchman led his team to another year in the Premier League.

Leicester City – West Ham United

Leicester City had to wait and see what would happen at Everton, but needed their win over West Ham United anyway. Trainer Dean Smith’s team did what they needed to do through goals from Harvey Barnes and Watt Face. In the final stages, Pablo Fornals acted on behalf of hammers A little behind, but the advantage was no longer in jeopardy. Yet it was not enough and after 7 years of the legendary championship, Leicester City were relegated from the Premier League.

Leeds United – Tottenham Hotspur

Leeds United were also dependent on losing to Everton, but they failed to win their own game. In a duel with Tottenham Hotspur, Sam Allardyce’s team went down without any chances and it went 1-4. So Leeds are relegated from the Premier League after 3 years.

other results

Crystal Palace – Nottingham Forest: 1-1

Southampton-Liverpool: 4-4

Arsenal – Wolves: 5-0

Chelsea – Newcastle United: 1-1

Manchester United – Fulham: 2-1

Brentford-Manchester City: 1-0

Aston Villa – Brighton: 2-1