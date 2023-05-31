Leiden Salon: Songs and Cello Sonatas

The Leiden Salon is programming four concerts centered around music by composers in the Netherlands who were persecuted during World War II. The programs are inspired by the featured musicians’ ties to the Netherlands, the United States, Hungary and Germany.

The concert on Friday 2 June is dedicated to music by Jan van Gilse, who studied in Germany, James Simon and Hans Lachmann who fled Germany. Committed musicians guarantee soulful interpretations of well-known and lesser-known trio and duo compositions.

Program

Jan van Gilse (1881–1944)

– Songs

James Simon (1880 -1944)

– Lamento for piano and cello

– Songs

Hans Lachman (1906–1990)

– Cello Sonata

musicians

Doris Hochscheid, cello and Frans van Ruth, piano

Robert Meuse, baritone and Mika van Veers, piano

Doris Hochscheid and Frans van Ruth

For many years, cellist Doris Hoscheidt has formed a duo with pianist Frans van Ruth that conducts recitals in the Netherlands and abroad. They are engaged in a multi-year project devoted to standard repertoire and Dutch music for cello and piano. Doris Hoscheidt is also a chamber music teacher at the Amsterdam Conservatory and a cello teacher at the University College Roosevelt in Middelburg. Frans van Ruth is head of chamber music at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam. In 2007 he founded the Netherlands Cello Sonata Foundation. This led to a complete online catalog of Dutch music for cello and piano (www.cellosonate.nl) and a comprehensive CD project, ‘Dutch Cello Sonatas’, for which he received the prestigious Echo Classic Award. In February 2017 he was appointed a Knight in the Order of Orange-Nassau by King Willem Alexander for his services to Dutch music.

robert mouse

As an orchestral soloist, baritone Robert Meuse performed several works by JS Bach. He sings a repertoire ranging from Renaissance to Contemporary. In concerts and operas he has performed as soloist with such diverse conductors as Renbert de Leeuw, Valery Gergiev and Paul Goodwin. Muse graduated for singing and opera at the Maastricht Conservatory and was trained in Great Britain by Gary Coward and Julius Drake. He continued his singing lessons with Donald Litker.

mika van veers

Mika van Veers’ concert repertoire consists mainly of song recitals (vocals and piano). She studied in Maastricht with Tilly Kessen and Toni Ehlen, and in Prague with pianist Frantisek Maxian. Singing is his passion and expertise, he studied Lidgestaltung in Stuttgart (with pianist Konrad Richter, Hochschule für Musik) and Salzburg (with pianist Hartmut Hall, Universität Mozarteum) and privately with Grandmaster Julius Drake in London with.

About Leiden Salon

The Leiden Salon is a new forum for chamber music in an exclusive, historic location in the center of Leiden. Unusual top-notch concerts are performed by renowned musicians as well as up-and-coming young talent. Concerts take place in the most beautiful room of the restored orphanage on the Hooglandsse Kerckgracht in Leiden. Leithenzaal can have a maximum of 100 visitors. The Leiden Salon is an initiative of the Utopa Foundation.





Place:

Eutopa Orphanage in Leiden, Hooglandsse Kerkgracht 17

When:

Friday, June 2 from 8:15 PM to 11:00 PM



