Lendelede joins the digital platform Opvang.Vlaanderen (Lendelede) on 1 June

On 1 June the Lendelede Local Council Childcare will be linked to the digital platform of Opvang.vlaanderen. “Lendelede chooses to digitally map all Lendelede childcare locations through this user-friendly platform,” says Carine Dewaele of Huis van het Kind in Lendelede. “This way it becomes much easier for parents to search for a childcare location.”

At the moment you can find all 19 childcare options in the municipality via the website www.opvang.vlaanderen or www.lendelede.be/kinderopvang, but they are not activated yet. From Thursday 1 June you will find all the necessary information about the 19 welcome addresses and the places that are still available. If you would like more information or need help with an application, you can visit the Huis van het Kind on Dorpsplein 8 in Lendelede anytime.

Huis van het Kind is also holding a coloring contest to introduce the new logo to the general public. Decorate the logo of the reception Flanders that you will find in the Binnenstebuiten and bring the colored drawing to the Social Thuis or the library before June 28, 2023. Five winners will be drawn from the submitted coloring pages who will win a package of ‘Bath Fun’. ,