Lenny Kravitz Talks About His Most Iconic Looks (Exclusive)

“I love fashion; I love playing with clothes,” he tells PEOPLE exclusively in a new edition of PEOPLE’s Iconic Looks as part of their cover story. “It’s an outward expression of how you feel. I started out playing in my mom’s closet, and I’m still playing in my mom’s closet.”





The rock star musician and actor, who dominated the music scene in the 1980s, went through some of his biggest style moments over the years — including his “big scarf moment” and his beloved 1970s Afro (which he Says he was) included. “Very serious”.





Lenny Kravitz’s style over the years.

While Kravitz, 59, has long been known for her gender-bending sexy style, she’s also long been known for her dreadlocks. However, it turned out that they were an accident.





In the 1980s, when he first moved in with Lisa Bonet (whom he eventually married and then divorced), he says he brought everything with him except his hair products.





“[The locations were]something that was really unintentional,” he tells People. “I never planned on being scared, but I went with Lisa — I brought my tools, my things, and somehow, I forgot my comb. And, after a few months, my hair started getting tangled, and I was like, oh, I better do something.”





Bonet disagreed and convinced him to keep the dreadlocks. He did so for more than a decade. It wasn’t until 2000 that he cut them off (only to grow them out again later). He calls the moment in 2000 when he cut them “pretty heavy”, adding that he didn’t like it much.





Lenny Kravitz on the cover of People.

Kravitz also touched up what’s probably her most viral style moment to date—you guessed it—that big scarf. Like his accidental dreadlocks, the big scarf was also not intentional. The guy was just trying to stay warm.





“I was going to the market to get some groceries. I didn’t think I’d meet anyone. It was cold and yes, I have that big scarf I made for myself,” he says, looking up. Photo. “It’s become a meme and a symbol and representation of the cold weather coming.”





Kravitz brought her big scarf back last September when she joined TikTok, making fun of herself and all the memes her cozy scarf brought to the world.





“I live in the Bahamas most of the time — yes, I’m from New York — but I don’t like the cold,” he tells People. “I needed it. It was out of necessity. I wasn’t trying to create a fashion moment, believe me.”









The “TK421” singer is such a style icon that other A-listers can’t stop themselves from copying him. A few weeks ago, Kravitz stepped out to the Golden Globe Awards wearing a backless Alexander McQueen tuxedo jumpsuit — and Emily Blunt wore exactly the same one a day later.





Sure, Blunt had already picked it up when Kravitz wore hers, but having a rock star wear it on an awards show carpet definitely gives your style credibility.









Lenny Kravitz and Emily Blunt wearing the same Alexander McQueen jumpsuit.

Kravitz joked that he told Blunt he would wear one of her dresses to settle the score, but he also told People that Blunt looked “absolutely beautiful” in the jumpsuit. He was also totally into their twin moment.





“It was a win for both of us.”





For more on the life of Lenny Kravitz and other Black History Month stories, pick up this week’s issue of People, available on newsstands everywhere on Friday.