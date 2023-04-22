Leon and Claire from Resident Evil arrive at Fortnite: this is their spectacular skins

Lion and Claire of resident Evil is already available in Fortnite. In this news we tell you everything about this collaboration of Fortnite x Resident Evil that has added to the game the skin Leon S Kennedy and the skin Claire Redfield. Below you have all the details of this new collaboration of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4:

Fortnite x Resident Evil: Leon and Claire skins now available

On 03/17/2023 they arrived at the Fortnite store for the first time the Leon and Claire skins as well as all its accessories. They are skins from the store that are bought with paVos, the virtual currency of the game. At the time we write this news, the exchange rate is around €7.99 for 1,000 paVos.

Enlarge The Leon and Claire skins first arrived in the Fortnite store on 03/17/2023

All Leon and Claire objects from Resident Evil in Fortnite

Here is the complete list of all the objects of Leon and Claire in Fortniteand their respective prices in paVos:

Raccoon City Survivor Bundle (includes the Leon S. Kennedy skin, the Briefcase back-packing, Leon’s Combat Knife harvesting tool, the Claire Redfield skin, the Police Station Keys back-packing, and the Umbrella Umbrella harvesting tool): 2,100 V-Bucks

Skin Leon S Kennedy + Briefcase backpacking accessory : 1,500 paVos

Skin Claire Redfield + Backpacking accessory Police Station Keys : 1,500 paVos

Harvesting Tool Leon’s Combat Knife : 500 paVos

Umbrella Umbrella Harvesting Tool: 500 paVos

Enlarge Official artwork of the skins of Leon and Claire from Resident Evil in Fortnite

Enlarge Official artwork of the Leon S. Kennedy skin from Resident Evil in Fortnite

Enlarge Official artwork of the Claire Redfield skin from Resident Evil in Fortnite

We leave you a video so you can see these skins in-game:

What is a Fortnite skin? Which one is the best?

As always when we publish news of this type, we must remind you how do fortnite skins work:

Fortnite skins, like the rest of the cosmetic items, are just cosmetic modifications. . That is, they only modify the appearance of our character in the game. None is “stronger” or “better” than another, so to speak.

All Fortnite cosmetic items (skins, backpacks, picks…) can be used without problems in all game modes : Battle Royale, Creative and Save the World.

All these objects can return to the store in the futurealthough no one knows exactly when, unless Epic Games itself announces it, or unless the store sections are leaked a couple of hours before the daily update.

Leon and Claire from Resident Evil are a collaboration from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 store. In our Fortnite guide we tell you how to level up fast during this season so you can get all the Battle Pass items.

Sources: Epic Games, Fortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration