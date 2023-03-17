Leon and Claire from Resident Evil arrive at Fortnite: this is their spectacular skins

Lion and Claire of resident Evil is already available in Fortnite. In this news we tell you everything about this collaboration of Fortnite x Resident Evil that has added to the game the skin Leon S Kennedy and the skin Claire Redfield. Below you have all the details of this new collaboration of the Season 2 of Fortnite Chapter 4:
Fortnite x Resident Evil: Leon and Claire skins now available
On 03/17/2023 they arrived at the Fortnite store for the first time the Leon and Claire skins as well as all its accessories. They are skins from the store that are bought with paVos, the virtual currency of the game. At the time we write this news, the exchange rate is around €7.99 for 1,000 paVos.
All Leon and Claire objects from Resident Evil in Fortnite
Here is the complete list of all the objects of Leon and Claire in Fortniteand their respective prices in paVos:
What is a Fortnite skin? Which one is the best?
As always when we publish news of this type, we must remind you how do fortnite skins work:
Leon and Claire from Resident Evil are a collaboration from the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 store. In our Fortnite guide we tell you how to level up fast during this season so you can get all the Battle Pass items.
