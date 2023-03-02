Leon and Claire from Resident Evil will arrive in Fortnite as new skins according to a leak

In the last days of the Season 1 of Fortnite Chapter 4 there are all kinds of leaks. Now it’s up to one of resident Evilsince according to this information Lion and Claire they will arrive as new skins to Fortnite. Below we leave you with all the information there is regarding the skins of Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfield:

Fortnite x Resident Evil: Leon and Claire will arrive as new skins according to a leak

HYPEX, one of the dataminers Most prolific of Fortnite, he asserts that according to the same source who told him that Eren Yaeger from Attack on Titan would be a Battle Pass skin for the next season of the game, Leon and Claire will arrive during the new season as store skins:

If fulfilled, it would not be the first time we see Resident Evil characters in Fortnite, since chris redfield and jill valentine They came to the game over a year ago.

It’s more, Following the same logic used with the Chris and Jill skins from Resident Evil in Fortnite, it would be possible for these characters to each have an additional style.. From Leon S. Kennedy we would surely have the appearance of the RPD police uniform from Resident Evil 2 and another alternative style of his appearance in Resident Evil 4, without a doubt two of his looks most iconic.

Official artwork of Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine in Fortnite

From Claire Redfield, on the other hand, you might expect a default style with her Resident Evil 2 look, and perhaps another of her looks in Code Veronica. Anyway, the latter is just speculation.

In December 2021, via datamining we discovered that Epic Games added two Resident Evil sections to the Fortnite store, which at the time didn’t make sense because there was only one line of Resident Evil items: the Chris and Jill skins. This, At the time, it already made us assume the arrival of more skins from this saga to Fortnite, having more possibilities of reaching the game due to popularity, precisely Leon and Claire..

In other words, this particular collaboration may have been in the making since at least December 2021. Regarding the release date of the Leon and Claire skins in Fortnite, it may be close to that of the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake next Friday March 24th.

Sources: Twitter/HYPEXFortnite Battle Royale, own elaboration