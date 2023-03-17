Leon and Claire skins are now available in the battle royale

Fortnite MEGA is celebrating its opening with a ton of content available to its entire community, but this new season within the famous battle royale is just warming up engines, and to prove it, precisely two new ones arrived today skins inspired by resident Evil: Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield.

It is more than appropriate to see the arrival of these outfits today, because Resident Evil 4 Remake It is just around the corner, and it is thrilling half the world with its first impressions that are more than positive. While you wait for it, what better way to pass the time than by showing off this new content within Fortnite?

Resident Evil 4 Remake comes to Fortnite

Despite pairing the pitch with Claire, Leon wears his look Resident Evil 4 Remake with this new skinwhich you can get as an individual purchase (1,500 PaVos), or if you want to go big, add its traditional combat knife (500 PaVos) or the briefcase with which you will fight when you start enjoying the new Capcom game (500 PaVos ).

Claire, on the other hand, hasn’t treated us to a new look since remake of resident evil 2, looks what does this presume skin (1,500 PaVos) which is also accompanied by some accessories, such as a set of RPD keys (500 PaVos) and a pick disguised as an umbrella (500 PaVos).







you can get this new bundle of resident Evil within Fortnite from todaybut if he survival horror from Capcom is not your thing, remember that Attack on Titan is about to reach battle royale with a skin epic, and we will also enjoy very soon the first-person mode that will undoubtedly completely change the strategy towards the victory of this popular free to play.