Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield from Resident Evil arrive at Fortnite and fans choose the path of memes

With the release of Resident Evil 4 Remake just around the corner, a collaboration between the zombie franchise and Fortnite shouldn’t come as a surprise. Leon S Kennedy and Claire Redfieldprotagonists of Resident Evil 2 Remake (also from 4 in the case of Leon), have arrived at the Epic Games battle royale with a pack of objects that more than one fan will like.

The new Fortnite cosmetics include the skin of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, the famous knife and the G-Virus briefcase for the lion pack; , and a box with the keys (spades, hearts, clubs and aces) and a red and white Umbrella umbrella for the Claire’s pack. You can buy everything in packs or separately in the in-game store.

Raccoon City Survivor Bundle (6 items) : 4,000 PaVos, reduced to 2,100 PaVos for its launch.

: 4,000 PaVos, reduced to 2,100 PaVos for its launch. Leon S. Kennedy (solo) : 1,500 PaVos.

: 1,500 PaVos. Claire Redfield (single) : 1,500 PaVos.

: 1,500 PaVos. Leon’s Combat Knife (solo) : 500 V-Bucks.

: 500 V-Bucks. Umbrella Umbrella, Briefcase and Keys: 500 PaVos each.

While some fans have been glad to have their favorite characters in Fortnite, others have chosen the path of memes…and a little bit of outrage. The skins do not have transmogrification or evolution. Not change. Also, Leon arrives without his famous jacket (Resident Evil 4 Remake), something that has not finished liking.

Translation: no styles to edit???? [se refiere a evoluciones o estilos alternativos]

Translation: The fact that they haven’t added his iconic jacket ruins the skin. Also, there is also no RPD outfit for Resident Evil 2. PLEASE. Add an alternate skin of his jacket and RPD.

Translator: they robbed us.

We’re unclear if Epic Games will respond to fan pleas, but Leon is certainly missing one. alternative skin with the jacket from Resident Evil 4 Remake. In any case, all the news are already available in the game store for the price in V-Bucks that we have specified for you.





