Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, now available in Fortnite!

Raccoon City survivors are ready for the battle royale in MEGA City.

Reported their arrivals to the game for a few days, today it becomes official that Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield of resident Evil they arrive as skins to Fortnite.

Fortnite does not stop adding franchises, betting once again on the universe of resident Evil who had previously Chris Redfield and Jill Valentine.

For this occasion, the Epic Games Battle Royale brings to battle the aspects of Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield, this in their most recent models that could be seen inside Resident Evil 2 Remakegame released in January 2019.

Both skins are already available for purchase in the Fortnite store with prices of 1,500 V-Bucks if they are bought from individually or to 2,100 paVos with the two in the Raccoon City Survivor Bundle with other extras.

Each skin is accompanied by a well-known accessory from the Resident Evil franchise and special in the history of each character such as the retro backpack briefcase for Leon, who also carries the pickaxe Combat Knife. For her part, Claire Redfield arrives at the game with the retro backpack Police Station Keys and the Umbrella Umbrella Pickaxe.

The two new pickaxes and backpacks can be purchased separately at 500 paVos each.

“Raccoon City survivors Leon S. Kennedy and Claire Redfield know how to hold their own. Escape the horrors of Raccoon City and enter MEGA City with these new additions to the game’s legends series now available in the item shop!” reads the description above the announcement for both additions.

Fountain: Fortnite

