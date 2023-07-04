Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid Back Together: ‘They Belong Together’





Just yesterday we wrote about the mystery woman with whom Leonardo DiCaprio arrived in The Hamptons this weekend. Now that it has been revealed that his love is less mysterious after all, according to sources he is dating none other than Gigi Hadid.

So was this gossip true after all?

Gigi Hadid and Leonardo DiCaprio together in The Hamptons

Leonardo DiCaprio and Gigi Hadid partied together in the Hamptons for the second night in a row, a source tells SELF. Page Six: “They Belong Together.” It looks like Leo and Gigi had a great time at a party in The Hamptons on Saturday night. It happened again the next night. Do we see a pattern here?

explains a formula page six He spotted the actor, 48, and the 28-year-old model at Tao Group founder Mark Packer’s Fourth of July party.

They were accompanied by The Ned’s Richie Akiva, entrepreneur Burt Hedaya, Danny Ebekesar and Hadid’s girlfriend Leah McCarthy. Later, DiCaprio and Hadid were seen at The Water Mill.

first rumors

The first rumors about the couple appeared in September 2022, when New York Fashion Week was in full swing. Sources told that Leo is very attracted to Gigi, they were spotted together at a party of Leo’s friend in Manhattan, New York. At the party, they are a little less safe than they thought, as someone leaked the photos to the Daily Mail. In these pictures you can see that – probably because of the loud music – they lean closer and closer to each other and at one point they maybe even hold each other’s hands (here you decide).

Dear lion, dear. Friends of the lovebirds have already indicated that they will take it easy. “Leo is not the kind of person who goes in and out of relationships. He doesn’t run around looking for hook-ups. They are taking it slow.”

And he certainly took it easy, as he was spotted with Gigi for the second time in a little over a year. we look forward to Season of love is going to bring