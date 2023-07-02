Leonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos invest 200 million to preserve Amazon Instagram VTM News

celebritiesLeonardo DiCaprio and Jeff Bezos are investing $200 million to protect Brazil’s Amazon rainforest. The Protecting Our Planet Challenge, an organization in which the actor and businessperson is investing over the next four years, aims to protect indigenous peoples and conserve wildlife.

“We are inspired by Brazil’s ambitious goals to protect the Amazon, one of the most important places for wildlife on the planet, and are excited to support these efforts through the Protect Our Planet Challenge,” DiCaprio said in a statement. ” Press release.

Amazon owner Bezos is involved through his own Bezos Earth Fund. It’s an initiative he and his fiancee Lauren Sanchez started to combat climate change. According to Christian Samper, general manager of the Bezos Earth Fund, the Amazon region is “extremely important” to the future of global biodiversity and climate. “We are pleased to support the designation and management of protected and indigenous areas as a key part of a strategy to reduce deforestation, alongside a new economic development model based on the conservation and sustainable use of forests.”

More than four hundred indigenous groups still live in the Amazon region, which extends to Brazil, Bolivia, Peru, Colombia, Ecuador, Venezuela, Guyana, Suriname, and French Guiana. 17 percent of the rainforest has already disappeared.

DiCaprio has long been committed to the environment. For example, he has his own environmental organization, he has called for an immediate halt to oil and gas drilling, he has invested in companies to protect biodiversity, and he co-created the climate satire Don’t Look Up with Jennifer Lawrence.

