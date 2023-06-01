



If there’s one thing you can’t keep track of, it’s Leonardo DiCaprio’s love life. The 48-year-old actor was spotted hanging out with Gigi Hadid, who is twenty years his junior, late last year. In April this year, Leo was spotted at Coachella with Russian model Irina Shayk. And it didn’t take long to rekindle a new flame.

one thing is certain: He has a type.

Leonardo DiCaprio has been spotted in London with this 20 years younger model

This was to be expected, but this time too Leo’s potential new girlfriend is a (young) model. We will update you about the new flame.

British model Neelam Gill

Leonardo DiCaprio enjoyed a night out with a group of friends and British model Neelam Gill, who is twenty years his junior, on Tuesday. It was striking that Leo’s mother, Irmelin Indenbirken, was also part of the group. in pictures page six The actor is shown exiting the Chiltern Firehouse, a 5-star hotel in London.

Neelam Gill targets Leo’s friends more

The party is said to have spent the evening together at a dinner in London. A week ago, Leo and the British model were spotted together at Hotel Martinez in Cannes, France. Despite the fact that Leonardo DiCaprio is not against models in their twenties, the British model, according to a source page six Not dating Leo, but with one of his friends. Who it is about is unknown.

gigi hadid

Speculations still regularly surface that Leonardo DiCaprio is dating American-Dutch model Gigi Hadid (28). Gigi has a two-year-old daughter, Khai, with former One Direction member and ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik, 30. Whether or not Leo fills in his weekends as Khai’s bonus sire is still unknown. It probably won’t take long for the Titanic actor to hook up with the new model. And we don’t blame her.