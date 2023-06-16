Leonardo DiCaprio makes a special double role in The Man in the Iron Mask

with his double role in the man in the Iron Mask Showed Leonardo DiCaprio that he was much more than a teen idol.

Because of the phenomenal success of the blockbuster Titanic Actor Leonardo DiCaprio rose to stardom in the late 1990s. The actor wanted to show that he is much more than a cute teen idol.

the man in the Iron Mask

with his double role in the man in the Iron Mask DiCaprio got a chance to show that he has much more to offer. He grabbed that opportunity with both hands. He can be seen as the French Sun King Louis XIV and the Man in the Iron Mask.

It remains one of the greatest mysteries in French history: who is behind the iron mask? Louis XI has a man imprisoned in the Bastille whose identity must be kept secret. The man has to spend the rest of his life with an iron mask on his face.

Louis XIV may be nicknamed the Sun King, but he certainly wasn’t a lover. He rules with an iron hand.

The famous Musketeers who served his father are all gone. All except one: D’Artagnan (Gabriel Byrne) remains loyal to the king.

When the son of ex-Musketeer Athos (John Malkovich) dies, he vows that Louis will pay for it.

His former colleague Aramis (Jeremy Irons) has an idea of ​​how he might get his revenge. He’s one of the few who knows the man in the Iron Mask Lodwijk has a twin brother, Philipp.

Aramis’s plan: During a grand ball, Athos and Aramis accompany fellow musketeer Porthos (Gérard Depardieu) to free Philip from the Bastille. Then they throw Louis XIV in the cell with the mask.

the man in the Iron Mask based on the novel Viscount of Bragelone by Alexandre Dumas. He based that book again on an existing mystery: it is still unknown who the man with the iron mask was.

What People Know: The mask was actually made of velvet, not iron. It’s much more comfortable.

The mask worn by Leonardo DiCaprio in the film is also not actually made of iron. It is made of Styrofoam.