Leonardo DiCaprio was spotted in the Hamptons with this mystery woman





If you’ve seen Gossip Girl, you know that ‘Hampton season’ has arrived. All the rich and stars including Leonardo DiCaprio are going this way. Only he was not alone, as an attentive viewer mocks the actor with a woman.

It’s a hit again.

Leonardo DiCaprio spotted in the Hamptons with female company

Leonardo is living his hot girl summer; He has already been spotted with several women in recent months. First on a yacht in Europe (read: Ibiza) and then he heads back to America. Now the Hamptons serves as Leo’s playground and it hits the spot.

The Oscar winner was seen taking off in a helicopter on Saturday (Duration) he arrived in the Hamptons with a mystery woman accompanying him, according to photos provided by page six Are getting. Who this woman is is still unknown.

Leo’s Past Girlfriends From Summer ’23

The appearance comes just a week after DiCaprio was in Paris with model Sapphire Gill and close friend Tobey Maguire. All three were photographed while dining at Lulu’s on Rue de Rivoli. Earlier in June, he was also spotted in London with Neelam.

Yet a week later it bumped into Gigi Hadid’s 22-year-old girlfriend, named Meghan Roche. Where Leonardo was at first concerned about Gigi himself, he later turned his back on one of his girlfriends. Over the weekend of June 4, Leonardo was once again spotted on a boat off the coast of Ibiza, accompanied by Meghan Roche.

in these pictures tmz Leo and Meghan can be seen exiting the same SUV together when they boarded the plane on Saturday. And it looks like the two of them spent the night together. There are pictures from the next day (Sunday) in which she can be seen in a completely different outfit. Leo was mostly seen shirtless.