Lesje Schreinmacher: ‘You shouldn’t play the role of a minister’

Shrinemacher says, ‘You shouldn’t play the minister, you should just be yourself.’ ‘Initially I was still very scared of making a mistake and saying something stupid in front of the camera. Ministry, I had to grow into that. But slowly I learned that you can do it your way. I take everything seriously, that’s for sure, but now I know there’s room for humor and lightness.’

she knew what she was doing

It seemed that she suddenly came into the government, then at the age of 38 lesje shrinemaker Assumed office in 2022 as VVD Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation. But she had already been an MEP for three years and, as political assistant to Defense Minister Jeanine Hennis, was close to ministerial fire.

‘So when I was asked to become a minister myself, I knew exactly why it would be unwise to say yes,’ she laughs. ‘Cause I saw up close that it’s a really hard job and you only have to make one wrong comment or you’ll be condemned.

‘Opportunity to make a difference’

And yet my feeling said: you can think about it for a long time, but still you will say yes. It is such an honor and such an opportunity to make a difference. Don’t forget, as the Netherlands we earn a third of our income from foreign trade. As Commerce Minister, I am committed to this every day.

Photos Stef Nagel, styling Brigitte Kramer, makeup artist Nicolette Bronsted

