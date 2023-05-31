Let yourself get carried away at Holland Festival 2023

The Holland Festival takes place from 1 June to 1 July at various venues in Amsterdam. You can once again enjoy a versatile program of theatre, music, dance, opera, musical theater and multidisciplinary forms and crossovers with visual arts, photography and film.

For Holland Festival there are over 200 performances covering all these themes with a total of 40 productions with 19 new producers, 6 of whom have never performed before in 20 different venues across the city in the Netherlands.





A recurring theme in this festival is empathy: between individuals and between social groups and between producers and audiences. Many of the demonstrations are about systemic violence. To address the exploitation of people and natural resources, this year the public is being encouraged by various makers to turn away, not turn away. and to see the other, including the Creator, not as an ‘alien stranger’, but as part of oneself as humanity. It’s about all of us.

Excitement – Julian Rosefeldt – Multidimensional

09 – 25 June 2023 – Central Market Hall

Julian Rosefeldt creates a tremendous, visually breathtaking film setting. his work Excitement features the most diverse statements about capitalism in music and film, from Socrates and Karl Marx to Donna Harvey and Cardi B. In this way he embodies both the ‘enthusiastic’ and the destructive side of our consumer society. All the senses are stimulated in this large scale film installation. Songs about the economy and capitalism are spoken and sung by actors such as Giancarlo Esposito and Virginia Newcomb, filmed in impressive locations. Cate Blanchett provides the voice of a talking, singing tiger. Performed in surround video by 140 life-size projections of Brooklyn Youth Chorus singers and whipped up by five acclaimed contemporary jazz drummers including Terry Lynn Carrington, Peter Erskine and Antonio Sanchez. The music was written by composer Sami Moussa, with additional music by Kaisei Kinoshi.

Erica I – Sofia Jernberg, Kit Downs, Petter Eld, Kjetil Mörster – Music

11 June 2023 – Bimhuis

Swedish voice artist Sophia Jernberg is inspired by Beethoven’s symphonic work and Basquiat’s painting in a lyrical concerto with rhythmically complex material. she put on a concert with the painting Erica I by American artist Jean-Michel Basquiat. Basquiat took the title from Beethoven’s Third Symphony, also known as eroica, Gernberg has a love-hate relationship with Beethoven and his legacy. She sees Basquiat’s painting as an explosive, spontaneous reaction that touches the core of both composition and improvisation.

forsyth – William Forsythe, Dutch National Ballet – Contemporary Ballet

10 – 28 June 2023 – Dutch National Opera and Ballet

For the first time, the Dutch National Ballet presents a program with three masterpieces by William Forsythe: The Dizzy Thrill Of Precision, Passes/Parts 2018 and the Dutch premiere of the internationally acclaimed Blake Works L. If any choreographer has influenced and guided the development of contemporary dance, it is William Forsythe. The traditional logic and dynamics of ballet have been turned upside down by him. forsythe An honor for this international master choreographer.







Wuthering Heights – Wise Children, Emma Rice – Musical Theater

08 – 18 June 2023 – Delamar – Wim Sonneveld Hall

Director Emma Rice transforms Emily Brontë’s epic tale of love, revenge and redemption into a passionate, powerful and unique theatrical experience that incorporates live music, humour, puppetry and dance. Heathcliff, rescued from the Liverpool docks as a baby, is adopted by Earnshaw, with whom he goes to live at the Wuthering Heights mansion. In his daughter Catherine he finds a soul mate and a fiery love ignites. But when they are separated, an endless chain of events unfolds.

Opera in the Park: rusalka – Antonin Dvorak – The National Opera – Free

June 15, 2023 – Park Frankendale

Opera rusalka Can be seen and heard in the open air in the beautiful park Frankendale by Antonin Dvorak. Bring a packed picnic basket and enjoy the opera shown on the big screen. In their reading of the operatic fairy tale, directors Philipp Stolzl and Philip M. Krahn portray a young woman on the fringes of society. In cinema she dreams of living a life like the glamorous golden days of Hollywood with a handsome movie star. But will reality be able to beat dreams? rusalka is the most beloved opera by Czech composer Antonin Dvorak and tells a fairy tale that is very similar to Hans Christian Andersen’s the little Mermaid, Rusalka is famous song to the moon, in which she pleads with the moon to tell her lover that she is waiting for him. The music of the opera is extremely poetic, sensual and full of amazing sound images.





This year, the Festival Center in De Bali is the base of operations for the Holland Festival. Here you’ll find everything you need: the Festival Box Office, the Service & Friends Desk and the Merchandise Sale. You can visit the cafe-restaurant all day. After a performance, it is a space for artists, event producers and the public to interact. De Bali also has a special festival program: you can meet the artists during Meet the Artist, there are talks, workshops, a live radio broadcast from the Echobox and detox morning sessions.

For all the information and complete programming, visit the Holland Festival website.





