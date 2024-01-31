Let’s build a team with the best free agents still available in 2024

January is coming to a close, which means Major League clubs are finalizing their rosters with spring training just a few weeks away.
However, even though teams have invested more than $2.5 billion in free agents this winter, the market is still active, filled with enough talent to put together a competitive team. Players still available include a former MVP, a two-time Cy Young Award winner, a World Series starter and a Platinum Glove third baseman.
Let’s take a look at the best player still available at each position (ages shown are each player’s in-season age in 2024).
gary sanchez
Age: 31
Sanchez failed to earn a spot with the Giants or Mets in early 2023, but the Dominican, once a phenom on the wood, looked refreshed after signing with the Padres in late May. In 260 plate appearances, he had a .792 OPS with 19 home runs, showing the kind of power he brought to the Yankees early in his career. Sanchez’s biggest impact may have been behind the plate, as he established himself as Blake Snell’s personal catcher. In 18 games together, he had a 1.29 ERA. Perhaps Sanchez is waiting to sign Snell, hoping to reunite with his former battery partner.
Teams where it would fit: Angels, Red Sox
1B Brandon Belt
Age: 36
The first baseman market has been one of the slowest this winter. Rhys Hoskins’ recent two-year, $34 million contract with the Brewers was the first and only significant contract ever given to a first baseman. Belt posted a solid .859 OPS with 19 home runs in 103 games during his first season with the Blue Jays, but has a surplus of similar players like Carlos Santana, Garrett Cooper, Ji Man Choi and CJ Cron, for example. . They are still looking for jobs. Perhaps Belt’s extensive history with Rangers manager Bruce Bochy could help him join the defending World Series champions.
Teams where it would fit: rangers, twins
2B Whit Merrifield
Age: 35
It’s no guarantee that Merrifield, who has been called to three All-Star Games (2019, 2021, 2023), will get the second base job in the coming weeks. However, given his defensive versatility, the veteran could be a logical choice for many clubs. Merrifield has experience at all three outfield spots, while also seeing some action in the corners of the infield, representing a “Miluso” type of player, something that seems to be valued by all contenders these days.
Teams where it would fit: Phillies, White Sox
ss tim anderson
Age: 31
We give Anderson a slight edge over Brandon Crawford at this position due to his age, as Anderson will turn 31 this season, while Crawford just turned 37. Anderson, who was named to the All-Star Game in 2021 and 2022, had a forgettable 2023 campaign due to injuries. In 123 games, he slashed .245/.286/.296 with one homer, potentially putting him in a position to sign a one-year deal to restore his value. Anderson showed how valuable he can be last season, so he should be motivated to regain his form.
Teams where it would fit: Marlins, Rays
3B Matt Chapman
Age: 31
Chapman, the American League Platinum Glove winner in 2018 and 2019, remains one of the game’s best third basemen on defense. Although his offensive numbers dropped slightly in 2023, the veteran has a history as a power hitter. He hit at least 27 home runs in each of three full seasons between 2019 and 2022 and has a career OPS+ of 117. Justin Turner’s deal with the Blue Jays may have closed the door on a return to Toronto, but the Cubs remain a viable option for him as he seeks a new deal — especially if Chicago doesn’t bring back Cody Bellinger.
Teams where it would fit: cubs, giants
Cody Bellinger’s
Age: 28
At the beginning of the offseason, Bellinger was widely considered the second-best slugger available on the free agent market behind Shohei Ohtani, yet the outfielder/first baseman remains unsigned. The meeting with the Cubs meant so much, so why didn’t they reach an agreement? The 2019 NL MVP is said to be demanding a contract worth $200 million, but even after getting his form back in 2023, it may be difficult to get a deal of that magnitude given the apparent lack of serious bidders. Many viewed the Yankees as a possible destination, but New York’s acquisitions of Juan Soto, Mexican-American Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham likely closed the door on that possibility.
Teams where it would fit: cubs, giants
George Soler’s
Age: 32
Soler played more games as a designated hitter than an outfielder in 2023, but the slugger is capable of playing any role for his next team. The Cuban homered 36 times for the Marlins last season as he regained his form after an injury-plagued 2022 season. In a market with significant power shortages, solar may be the best threat available in that regard.
Teams where it would fit: D-backs, Red Sox
Adam Duvall’s
Age: 35
A former All-Star call-up (2016) and Gold Glove winner (2021), Duvall looked very productive in 92 starts for the Red Sox last year, when he hit 21 home runs with 58 RBI and an .834 OPS. He can cover all three outfield positions and is a terror for right-handed pitchers (.863 OPS last season). After playing in the postseason every year from 2019 to 2021 – with a World Series title in the last of those years – Duvall will bring valuable October experience along with his powerful bat.
Teams where it would fit: Red Sox, Twins
bd jd martinez
Age: 36
Like some of the others on this list, Martínez bounced back in big numbers in 2023 after a poor (by his standards) 2022, when he hit 33 home runs and drove in 103 runs with an .893 OPS in 113 games. For the Dodgers. Los Angeles’ signing of Ohtani ended any hopes of a Hollywood return for Martínez, who had been called to the past five All-Star Games.
Teams where it would fit: angels, mets
L Blake Snell
Age: 31
Snell’s market hasn’t been as strong as might have been expected from the two-time Cy Young Award winner, but the left-hander remains the best option for clubs looking to upgrade the top of their rotation. Considering that Japanese pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto signed a US$325 million contract without pitching a single pitch in the majors, it is understandable why Snell is willing to commit to such a deal.
Equipment where it will fit: angels, giants
L Jacob Junis
Age: 31
The reliever market has been revitalized recently, with Josh Hader, Aroldis Chapman, Hector Neris, David Robertson, Robert Stephenson and Matt Moore all signing deals during the last 10 days of January. Fortunately for Junis and the other available relievers, including Ryan Brasier and Ryne Stanek, many teams are still looking for bullpen reinforcements between now and the start of spring training.
Teams where it would fit: Phillies, Yankees
