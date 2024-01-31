Let’s build a team with the best free agents still available in 2024

Cody Bellinger’s

Age: 28

At the beginning of the offseason, Bellinger was widely considered the second-best slugger available on the free agent market behind Shohei Ohtani, yet the outfielder/first baseman remains unsigned. The meeting with the Cubs meant so much, so why didn’t they reach an agreement? The 2019 NL MVP is said to be demanding a contract worth $200 million, but even after getting his form back in 2023, it may be difficult to get a deal of that magnitude given the apparent lack of serious bidders. Many viewed the Yankees as a possible destination, but New York’s acquisitions of Juan Soto, Mexican-American Alex Verdugo and Trent Grisham likely closed the door on that possibility.

Teams where it would fit: cubs, giants