Let’s go there guide in Pokémon GO: challenges and rewards

He Let’s Go Allá event Pokémon GO It has already started, and here you have the most complete guide with all the information so that you can get the most out of it. If you like capture the Shiny forms of Pansear, Pansage and Panpourget that elusive Ditto or even get a dark regicethis is your site.

Read on to find out everything about this new special event and get all its rewards and bonuses. Do not miss it!

Introduction to the event ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon GO

Date and main characteristics of the event

The Pokémon GO Vamos Allá event takes place between Tuesday March 21 at 10:00 in local time and the Wednesday March 29 at 08:00 PM (20:00) in local time.

Why should you play during the ¡Vamos Allá! of Pokémon GO? We are going to make it clear to you:

Meltan is back, with XXS and XXL shapes.

A new Team GO Rocket Takeover begins with Dark Regice.

New Collection Challenge with juicy rewards.

New exclusive Field Research.

Global appearance of three regional Pokémon in their Shiny forms: Pansage, Pansear, and Panpour.

Collection Challenge ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon GO

He Collection Challenge of the event is active during the entire time that the event lasts. If you dare to complete it, you will get quite interesting rewards, as well as new medals for your Trainer.

Collection Challenge Pokemon List

These are the Pokémon that you must capture to complete the Vamos Allá Collection Challenge in Pokémon GO:

Ditto.

Pansage – Chance to get Shiny Pansage.

Pansear – Chance to get Shiny Pansear.

Panpour – Chance to get Shiny Panpour.

Rewards for completing the Collection Challenge

If you complete the Collection Challenge of the Let’s Go Allá event in Pokémon GO, you will receive the following rewards:

Encounter with Meltan in the wild.

5000 XP.

Field Investigations exclusive to the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon GO

Field Research Tasks and Rewards

During the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon GO, players will be able to access exclusive field investigations with the following tasks and rewards:

Catch 10 Pokemon – 10 Poké Balls.

– 10 Poké Balls. Transfer 15 Pokémon – 10 Poké Balls.

– 10 Poké Balls. Catch 20 Pokemon -15 Super Ball.

-15 Super Ball. Catch 3 Ditto -Pansage, Pansear or Panpour.

Take advantage of these exclusive Field Research to enhance your event experience and complete the ¡Vamos Allá! Collection Challenge. in Pokémon GO.

Regional Pokémon and how to catch them during the event

Pansage, Pansear and Panpour

During the ¡Vamos Allá! In Pokémon GO, you will be able to catch three exclusive regional Pokémon from different parts of the country: Pansage, Pansear and Panpour. These Pokémon will be available throughout the world and will appear both in the wild and as rewards from completing Field Research. In addition, as we have already mentioned, you can get also the Shiny shapes of Pansage, Pansear and Panpour.

This is how you can capture them:

In Wild state .

. Completing the Field Research Task “Catch 3 Ditto”.

Take the opportunity to add them to your Pokédex and evolve them, since it is unknown if they will appear globally again soon.

Evolution and necessary objects

For evolve to Pansage, Pansear and Panpour, you will need to collect 50 candies of each and one Unova Stone. This is how you get the evolutions of Pansage, Pansear and Panpour:

Evolve Pansage to Simisage – 50 Pansage Candies + Unova Stone

– 50 Pansage Candies + Unova Stone Evolve Pansear to Simisear – 50 Pansear Candies + Unova Stone

– 50 Pansear Candies + Unova Stone Evolve Panpour to Simipour – 50 Panpour Candies + Unova Stone

You can get candy by catching, transferring, or walking these Pokemon as your partner. We recommend using Pinap Berries when capturing them, as this will give you double the Candy.

On the other hand, for get the Unova Stoneyou will have to carry out field research, trades or even spin Photo Discs from Gyms or PokéStops.

Bonuses and additional features of the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon GO

Increased appearance of Ditto and his costumes

Ditto will appear more frequently in the wild during this event Pokémon GO. In fact, it comes with new costumes to cause a little more confusion among players, as well as a shiny form that will always be lurking.

These are the Pokemon that can turn into Ditto during the ¡Vamos Allá! from Pokemon GO:

Diglett

Grimer

snubbull

Corphish

starry

roggenrola

Tympole

litleus

Candy bonuses and other advantages

Of course, there are also bonuses for players give it your all during this event. These are the bonuses and advantages available during ¡Vamos Allá!:

Double the amount of candy for transferring Pokémon.

The chances of finding a Ditto in the wild increase.

increase. Increased chance of finding Meltan XXS and XXL .

. Reduced wait time to open the Mystery Box of Meltan.

Takeover of Team GO Rocket during the ¡Vamos Allá! in Pokémon GO

The Vamos Allá event also brings a new Takeover of Team GO Rocket which will start from Saturday March 25, and only for a limited time. This will bring with it a new fight against Giovanni to get a Dark Legendary Pokémon, as well as new dark and Shiny forms in Eggs and when fighting with Grunts and Leaders.

New investigations and confrontations against Giovanni

The takeover of Team GO Rocket will take place on Saturday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. local time until Wednesday March 29 at 08:00 PM (20:00) in local time. On the same Saturday, a new Team Rocket Investigation will be activated.

In addition to that, you must take into account the following:

You have to complete the Team Rocket mission you have active before the event to access the new one.

You can get a Dark Regice if you defeat Giovanni during the event

if you defeat Giovanni during the event You will have until June 1 to complete this new investigation that culminates in the fight with Giovanni.

Dark and Shiny Pokémon at the event

During the ¡Vamos Allá! of Pokémon GO, both Team GO Rocket Grunts and Leaders will have new Shadow Pokemon which, in addition, can appear as Shiny Dark Pokémon. In fact, now it will be easier to get the Shiny forms.

This is the list of new Shadow Pokémon available:

Dark Alolan Grimer – Evolves into Dark Alolan Muk

– Evolves into Dark Alolan Muk Dark Phanpy – Evolves into Dark Donphan

– Evolves into Dark Donphan Dark Treecko – Evolves into Dark Grovyle and Dark Sceptile

– Evolves into Dark Grovyle and Dark Sceptile Dark Torchic – Evolves into Dark Combusken and Dark Blaziken

– Evolves into Dark Combusken and Dark Blaziken Dark Drifloon – Evolves into Dark Drifblim

In addition, by defeating Team GO Rocket Leaders you will be able to get 12 km Eggs that will contain any of the following Pokémon:

absol

larvitar

Skorupi

Sandile

scraggy

pawniard

vullaby

deino

pancham

skrelp

Salandit

